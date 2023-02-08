Niamh Finneran Loader, 25, flew to the tropical paradise for a holiday and some dental work and was found dead inside a hotel bathroom on December 2. Photo / Supplied

Niamh Finneran Loader, 25, flew to the tropical paradise for a holiday and some dental work and was found dead inside a hotel bathroom on December 2. Photo / Supplied

A devastated family is searching for answers after the mysterious death of their daughter in Bali.

Niamh Finneran Loader, 25, flew to the tropical paradise for a holiday and some dental work but was found dead inside a hotel bathroom on December 2.

An autopsy carried out at Bali’s Sanglah Hospital was inconclusive, leaving Niamh’s family both heartbroken and in a state of confusion.

Kuta Police have already questioned seven people, including hotel staff, the dentist who carried out her work, and a tattoo artist, in their search for answers. But despite their best efforts, the mystery surrounding Niamh’s death continues.

The discovery was made by engineers who entered the room to fix the air conditioning. Niamh’s dad, Malcolm, told the West Australian that his daughter was “very happy” with the results of the dental procedure she received.

Niamh was a masters student in international relations and national security at the University of Western Australia, where she shone as a dedicated and intelligent student.

The young traveller was staying in Kuta, Bali when she died. Photo / Supplied

She also penned a recent opinion piece in The Spectator, where she called for the Australian government to ban the use of facial recognition technology in apps like TikTok.

She was also previously awarded an internship with the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation.

She was set to travel to the United States in February to further her education and gain valuable experience. The Foundation released a statement expressing their shock and sadness at her passing, calling her a “very bright student”.

She was originally from Ireland, but moved to Perth as a young girl. She will be remembered as a kind, dedicated, and intelligent person with a bright future ahead of her.

The investigation into her sudden passing continues, as those closest to her seek answers and closure.