Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about research, environmental protection and conservation in Antarctica. Video / Mike Scott

Unusual flying objects in the Antarctic are not usually the topic of serious speculation.

However, on Tuesday, flight trackers were showing some strange movements in the skies over Ross Island.

While the prime minister Jacinda was making her way to Scott Base on a southbound C17, many aviation fans were transfixed by something very odd.

A lone plane was running continuous eight hour sorties over the ice runways.

At speeds of 550kmph, skimming at heights of just over 200 metres before climbing rapidly to an altitude of 2000 metres, it did not look like a comfortable ride.

If this was the PM's inbound plane, that might have explained the slight look of motion sickness with which she was reading her copy of Ernest Shackleton's memoirs.

The Bombardier Challenger was running loops over the ice all day. Photo / FlightRadar24

However, departing and returning to the ice field runway, it did not look to be part of the air links between Christchurch and the Ross Sea.

The unregistered Bombardier Challenger 600 was running continuous loops.

Reportedly a similar model to the one owned by David and Victoria Beckham the CL60 is a popular private jet, more associated celebrity than the most inhospitable corner of the planet.

So what was it doing? One assumes it was not an elaborate holiday for Posh Spice and Becks.

Was it running safety checks ahead of the prime minister's already delayed trip to Scott Base? Was it an entirely unrelated science mission in this continent dedicated to discoveries?

The Prime Minister on her flight to Scott Base this week. Photo / Mike Scott

Air space in Antarctica is a complicated thing to mange. Despite being little more than slabs of ice, the managed runways near Scott Base have airport ICAO designations.

However, running a floating airstrip built on sheet ice is a challenge.

Due to the shifting nature of the pack ice measurements and calibrations need to be taken every year.

Williams Field NZWD and Ice Runway NZIR - as New Zealand controlled airstrips. However with a large presence from the American research station much of the logistics is conducted by the US FAA.

"Every October the FAA returns to Antarctica to establish approach and departure procedures and calibrate navigational airs for the snow-landing strips that service the National Science Foundation's McMurdo Station," write the FAA of their annual Antarctic mission.

It's a very international project.

While it falls within the Auckland Flight Information Region - at "Mac Center" Air traffic control is conducted by Atlantic's Polar Programs.

A spokesperson for Antarctica New Zealand said that it was an annual operation.

The prime minister's flight out of Christchurch was not broadcasting tracking data for security reasons, they said.