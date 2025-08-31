There is still so much we don’t know about the largest fish in the world. They can grow up to 20m and weigh as much as 34,000kg. Yet for all their size and shark name, they present little danger to humans as they’re filter feeders that primarily eat plankton and small fish.

Whale Sharks can grow up to 20 metres and weigh as much as 34,000 kg./Supplied

Soon we reach a Bagan, which bustles with fishermen hauling up nets. Our guide starts chatting with one of the fishermen, but it is cut short by a cry, “There’s one!”. I swivel and see huge fins swirling underneath the boat. I’m in disbelief when I see the space between the dorsal and tail fins is larger than our 6m boat. No time to waste, we grab our snorkels and jump into the balmy, clear water.

It’s not long untill I see a shadow in the water heading straight for me. It’s a 10m long whale shark with a gaping mouth. Despite my somewhat frantic attempts to move out of its way, it takes no notice and gracefully swims underneath me. The shark then cuts vertically across and seems to asssess the fishermen hosting off their boat but I’m soon distracted by a 12m shark cruising past me towards the free feed coming from the ship.

The Whale Sharks acting like Labradors. Photo/Lachlan Rennie

I’m transfixed by their graceful movements as they glide through the water, mesmerising as they hoover up plankton and fish fragments in long, meditative sweeps. Smaller fish also dart around, and remoras cling to the bellies of the sharks like hitchhikers.

Like human fingerprints, each shark’s skin is a unique constellation of white spots and stripes and watching them float past fills me with a heady mix of awe and fear.

The sun beginning to rise over our whale shark experience. Photo/Lachlan Rennie

I lose track of how long we’re in the water, sitting in a trance-like state, before I’m tapped on the shoulder. Time to surface. As I break through the surface, I’m momentarily blinded by one of the most breathtaking sunrises, the sky exploding in streaks of orange and yellow.

Back on the boat, everyone is buzzing. We exchange stories and impressions, trying to capture the experience. As the Bagans shrink behind us, and we head back to the Aqua Blu, I can’t stop smiling.

Out of all of the amazing adventures I got to experience while aboard the Aqua Blu, this was the clear winner. It was more than a wildlife encounter. It was a quiet, unforgettable moment in the presence of the ocean’s giants. I couldn’t recommend it more, and I’ll carry it with me always.

Checklist

Indonesia

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Labuan Bajo with one stopover in Denpasar.

DETAILS

Bali to Komodo Luxury Cruises | Aqua Expeditions

aquaexpeditions.com

New Zealand Herald Travel sailed as a guest courtesy of Aqua Expeditions.