“The thought of having a baby-free flight was like music to my ears,” said Cochlin. Photo / TikTok

A British mum has divided the internet after revealing she travelled in first class on a transcontinental trip while her 11-month-old baby and boyfriend were left in economy.

“Am I horrible for leaving them both in economy?” Ellis Cochlin asked in the caption of her TikTok video, which was viewed by 350,000 people.

The mum of one made the decision to treat herself on an 11-hour flight from Paris to Los Angeles. She was travelling with her daughter, Prim, and boyfriend Rob. Cochlin went on to say she felt that she deserved the upgrade because it was one of those rare flights that she had support and wasn’t alone with her daughter while flying, reports New York Post.

“I’ve never flown with anybody else, it’s only just been me and Prim,” she explained in the video. “So the thought of having help on this flight was amazing.”

Cochlin went on to say she’s astounded by the fact she managed to do everything while travelling alone with her child, such as packing the stroller and taking care of Prim by herself on the flight.

“The thought of having a baby-free flight was like music to my ears,” she shared. “I love that girl with my whole heart but let me tell you, flying long haul on your own with a baby is not easy.”

The TikTok clip shows Cochlin waving goodbye to her boyfriend and baby, who can be seen sleeping on the floor, before stretching out in her own spacious business-class pod. The mum even treated herself to a delicious array of treats, which included macarons and risotto, and could be seen wiping herself off with a hot towel.

Of course, many felt that ditching her family was a selfish move by the mum, especially considering she treated her beau like a babysitter.

However, Cochlin defended her decision by adding that Rob had never flown with Prim and really wanted to do so.

She went on to say he wasn’t jealous because they prefer to spend their money on different things.

“I love jewellery, put me in business class any day,” Cochlin said. “Rob would never spend money on business class as he just finds it pointless.”

She went on, “He would rather spend money on restaurants, where I would just never do that.”

Despite her rationalisation, many people were unsympathetic towards her luxury flight, slamming her for not being fair to her partner and kid.

“That is ... Insane,” wrote one person.

“I think you both should [have] been there for each other and shared the responsibility,” another suggested, to which Cochlin responded, “He offered me to have a relaxing flight. I’ve done it soooo many times, I don’t see an issue.

“Wow the baby sleeping on the floor ... when she has a full reclined seat bed,” a third chimed in.

What’s more, flight experts commented on the situation, saying this was both dangerous and inconsiderate. “Cabin crew here — please don’t put baby on seat,” one person said. “Could hit bad unexpected turbulence and in event of decompression, oxygen mask wouldn’t reach baby.”

Others, however, applauded Cochlin’s decision to treat herself.

“You’ve spent SO MUCH time baby handling solo, I feel you definitely earned this!” one person defended the mum.

Another shared, “Father has the exact same rights and responsibilities as the mother ! So go you for letting him do his duty!!!”