Gringas moved from a shipping container to Mangawhai bricks and mortar. Photo / Anna King Shahab

Between Mangawhai township and its beachy sibling Mangawhai Heads, there's plenty to love about the eating and drinking options in this Kaipara destination that's a year-round favourite for easy weekend getaways.

On route to your destination, call into Bakewell Creamery – bring your own 1L glass bottle or you can buy the bottle there. Raw milk straight from the cows you often spot dozing under the big trees. The clever vending machine system here takes payments (cash, prepaid cards for regulars, or you can give farmer Guy a call on the number displayed and do a bank transfer), then sterilises the bottles before filling it with white gold. Stock up on the way to your accommodation and your morning coffee and granola will thank you.

Wood Street Pizzeria is always teeming with locals and holidaymakers, but floor staff are fast on their feet and the kitchen backs them up, sending out food such as wood-fired pizzas, burgers, smoked meats platters, and salads impressively quickly. We love that they offer all pizzas in a medium (7-inch) size as well as larger, it saves bickering over toppings when everyone can have their own. Same with the draught beer – their half pints are just the ticket, and the tap list is impressive, with 10 on offer including seasonal craft beers.

Gringas juicy corn 'ribs'. Photo / Anna King Shahab

Out of the hatch at the bright blue shipping container opposite the Four Square come stacked creations that truly live up to the name, Mean Burgers. Gringas also started as a food truck but now has a bricks and mortar spot in the village. Its bright and breezy surrounds are complemented by its Mexican fare – tacos, burritos, juicy corn "ribs", and welcomingly icy frozen margaritas.

The Saturday morning market has been a long-standing tradition in Mangawhai, and there's not just one, but two to peruse. Mangawhai Community Market is held at Mangawhai Beach School (9am-1pm) with plenty of good things to eat on the spot as well as locally grown produce to fill your basket. The Mangawhai Tavern Market (8.30am-1pm) sees the backyard and covered courtyard of the handsome 1890s pub bustling with stalls, food and drink offerings among the lineup. Live music completes the picture, making this a great family morning out. Grab a selection of delicious things and order some refreshing beverages from the bar, then attempt to nab a table in the beer garden overlooking the water. On our latest visit the number of stalls was down due to Covid, but some of the usual highlights are Lalele's outstanding gelato and sorbet by the cone or cup and an eye-catching display of popolato (gourmet popsicles), juicy Japanese fried dumplings by Akemi's Gyoza, Sweet As Crepes, and seafood treats from Vintage Deli.

There's some beautiful fertile land around the Mangawhai area. I got to know local grower Sue Dassler through the stall she ran for years at Takapuna Market; she would always invite me to pop into the farm if I was up her way. On this visit I made it happen, and was welcomed by Dassler and her partner Damian Stephen at their farm, Mangawhai Road Corner Paddock (corner Mangawhai and Waiteitei Rds, Te Arai, entrance on the former). The couple grow leafy greens, herbs, citrus, interesting potatoes, horseradish, tomatoes, apples, peppers, and more, and their farm shop is open on Saturdays. A herd of buffalo are producing both milk and meat and Sue and Damian are in the process of getting consent for a cheesemaking facility to commercially produce milk, yoghurt, and cheeses. They showed me around their big new communal kitchen area from which they hope to run workshops. Damian is a chef and has worked around the world, as well as having a fascinating food pedigree thanks to his Indo-Portuguese heritage and upbringing in one of the world's food capitals, Penang. The potential for a River Cottage-esque farm-to-table showcase here is exciting. The farm shop also offers their home-butchered pet food, including refreshing doggy popsicles … great for me since I've recently gained a new family member of the canine variety.

Chocolatiers Bennetts of Mangawhai have a deliciously sweet courtyard cafe for treats. Photo / Supplied

Call in to Bennett's of Mangawhai before you leave this magical part of the country. The chocolate-making business was founded over two decades ago by locals Clayton and Mary Bennett and their flagship chocolate shop and cafe are housed side-by-side in an elegant, Provencal-style building with a leafy courtyard. The cafe can get really busy, but outside peak summer you shouldn't have to wait long (no bookings here). Inside the chocolate shop you can select individual chocolates and plenty of other beautifully crafted chocolatey things. At present, naturally, there's an abundance of Easter goodies, including delightful egg cartons cosseting six eggs – three flat white and three double espresso, featuring Allpress coffee. Outside the shop you'll notice a sandwich board sharing news on the local fairy tern, an endangered species that nests at Mangawhai; pop some Fairy Tern Pralines into your basket and $2 from each box will go to The Fairy Tern Trust.

