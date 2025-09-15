The air is calm, but the winter morning is deceptively warm and our jumpers are off before we even hit the water.

For those with additional accessibility needs, some canoes feature adaptive paddles and seating, as well as an accessibility hoist to help those with mobility challenges get into the vessels. Salt Water Eco Tours began offering a more accessible canoe trip in June this year.

“Ensuring our canoes are accessible is a key priority because everyone deserves the opportunity to connect with adventure, culture, and nature,” Thornally said. “We welcome everyone and are proud to offer adaptive equipment to support inclusion.”

Thornalley ensures getting in is a breeze, and once we push off the dock, the paddle is equally straightforward. As we journey down the canal, he explains the importance of supporting the local natural environment and shares the land’s history.

“Guests will learn about the local ecology, conservation efforts, and traditional knowledge around caring for Country, including insights into seasonal bush tucker and cultural practices,” he said.

They’ll also get a glimpse of the lavish mansions that line the canals, complete with perfectly manicured yards and private launches, one of which is crocodile-themed.

Despite paddling upstream, the journey never feels like a workout, and the easy pace set by Thornally means we can hold casual conversations as we move through the calm water.

Simon Thornally of Salt Water Eco Tours, Mooloolaba, plays the didgeridoo on the canoe tour. Photo / Supplied

After about half an hour of paddling, we land on a small tidal island in the middle of the canal for morning tea. Hopping out onto the isle, I instantly regret my lack of shoes as our feet sink into the squishy mud flats covered with crab holes. Meanwhile, Thornally strides along, unconcerned by the chance of nibbling crustaceans.

Over kombucha and soda, Thornally shares how he was inspired to start Saltwater Eco Tours by his upbringing at sea aboard an ex-mission boat and Pearl Lugger from the Torres Strait Islands.

“This deep connection to the ocean, combined with my passion for sharing and preserving Indigenous culture and maritime history, laid the foundation for the tour.

“It’s also about creating meaningful opportunities for our community, bringing people together through culture, education, and shared experience.”

During our morning tea break we stopped off on an island. Photo / Supplied

The 2km paddle home is simple after the leisurely break and we float with the current, seeing the luxe waterfront abodes from a new angle and plan our next adventure.

The guided tours run Thursday to Sunday from 8am to 10am.

If a four-kilometre paddle doesn’t sound like your thing, you can check out Thornally’s equally pleasant bushtucker cruise, which sails around a similar area but there’s no exercise involved and a bar onboard.

I found the chef particularly accommodating for those with dietary requirements and it was a great way to learn about local cuisine.

Kai offered onboard the Bushtucker Cruise, by Saltwater Eco Tours. Photo / Katie Harris

Like the canoe tour, you also hear about the land’s history and different types of locally grown delicacies. The tour lasts two hours and includes a complimentary drink on arrival as well as curated Canapés.

Checklist

Australia

GETTING THERE

Fly direct from Auckland to Maroochydore on Air New Zealand, Jetstar or Qantas.

DETAILS

saltwaterecotours.com.au

The journalist travelled courtesy of Visit Sunshine Coast.