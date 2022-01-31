A dark history hides behind the white sand shores of Misery Beach. Photo / 123rf

Once stained red with the blood of hunted whales, Misery Beach in the south of Western Australia was once a spot tourists avoided.

But the picturesque, sheltered cove is about to be hit with an influx of visitors after Tourism Australia awarded it the top spot in its annual 'Best Beaches' competition.

Located in the Albany region of Western Australia, a five-hour drive from Perth, Misery has long been regarded as a hidden gem.

And with more than 11,000 beaches across Australia, Misery faced some stiff competition but the little-known beach managed to take out the top spot thanks to its white sand and crystal clear water.

Tourism Australia's beach ambassador Brad Farmer was given the great responsibility of picking the top 20 but said Misery's rich but bizarre history was another reason why it had been named number one.

Until 1978, a large whaling station thrived just two beaches away from Misery.

The whalers, working out of Frenchman Bay, would regularly dump the offal, blood and teeth taken from the slain animals into the water. Whale blubber and remains would then stain Misery's white sand.

The whaling station at Frenchman Bay was the last of its kind to close in Australia and its closure meant the surrounding sea life could replenish their population.

Now, more than 40 years later, Misery Beach is home to dolphins, seals, whales, plenty of fish and the occasional shark.

Menang elder Vernice Gilles, who has lived in the Albany region since a child, said the beach used to be littered with whale parts.

"They would dump all the whales' teeth," Ms Gilles told the ABC.

"I remember walking on the beach and seeing piles and piles of whales' teeth."

Sperm whale remains at the Albany Whaling Station in July 1977. Photo / Rik Schuiling, TCS / Archive

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan announced the top beaches list yesterday morning.

"With more than 11,000 beaches to choose from, narrowing down the top 20 beaches must be one of the toughest jobs in Australia," Mr Tehan said.

"As Australia continues its successful reopening, we're going to see a surge in tourists that will support jobs and businesses.

"My message to the world is to start planning your next holiday to Australia and to include as many of our top 20 beaches on your itinerary as you can fit in."

The list is designed to inspire tourism as the industry looks to rebound after coronavirus restrictions.

NSW scored the most spots on the top 20 with six including Horseshoe Bay on the mid-north Coast at number 2 and Depot Beach and Murrays Beach, which both slotted into the top ten.

Queensland grabbed four spots including the Gold Coast's The Spit which came in at number 3.

AUSTRALIA'S BEST BEACHES

1. Misery Beach, WA

2. Horseshoe Bay, NSW

3. The Spit, Queensland

4. Flaherty's Beach, SA

5. Loch Ard Gorge, Victoria

6. The Neck, Tasmania

7. Blue Pearl Bay, Queensland

8. Depot Beach, NSW

9. Murray Beach, NSW

10. Dundee Beach, NT

11. Dudley Beach, NSW

12. Thompsons Beach, Victoria

13. Coogee Beach, WA

14. Mots Beach, Victoria

15. Alexandria Bay, Queensland

16. Emu Bay, SA

17. Lake Wabby, Queensland

18. Congwong Beach, NSW

19. Jelly Bean Pool, NSW

20. Ethel Beach, Christmas Island