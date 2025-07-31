We wanted self-contained accommodation in a neighbourhood that made exploring easy. That meant being close to a train line, so we weren’t spending half our holiday trying to find subway stations, but also not so central that we’d be kept awake by neon and nightlife. Knowing how partial my kids are to snacks, we also wanted to be within walking distance of a good “konbini” (convenience store).

On every family travel forum I scoured, one hotel brand kept popping up as highly recommended – Mimaru Hotels. This fast-growing apartment hotel chain has become a go-to for antipodean families. With 27 locations across Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, it’s easy to see why: instead of squeezing into a tiny twin room, you get a proper apartment with a kitchen, dining table and laundry – perfect for families wanting comfort and flexibility without a luxe price tag. Even better, each Mimaru is within easy walking distance to train stations, convenience stores and pharmacies.

Mimaru Suites in Asakusa. Photo / Supplied

After two delayed flights, we finally arrived in Tokyo close to midnight, tired but congratulating ourselves for booking a car from the airport instead of navigating the trains at that hour. At Mimaru Suites Asakusa, a friendly staff member was waiting at the front desk to check us in, hand over slippers and toothbrushes, and guide us upstairs.

Stepping into our suite felt immediately comfortable. Instead of four of us lined up in a single room, we had two separate bedrooms with low beds that felt instantly Japanese and a lounge space with a proper sofa where we could actually stretch out. The apartment was spotless, the air-con was on and there was ample storage for our suitcases and souvenirs-in-the-making. There were two bathrooms – one with a deep bath for soaking away the last of the flight, both with showers.

Mimaru Suites in Asakusa. Photo / Supplied

Within minutes, the kids had claimed their beds and had fallen asleep. It felt like we’d discovered the ultimate Tokyo hotel, where the traditional family room – in which everyone has to go to bed at the same time – gets a very welcome Japanese upgrade.

Mimaru Suites in Asakusa. Photo / Supplied

Over the next four days, we explored the best of Tokyo from our Asakusa base, wandering Senso-ji Temple’s bustling streets, grazing on street snacks and taking day trips to Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing, Tokyo Skytree and TeamLab Borderless art museum. Each time, our apartment was an excellent home base, and on the mornings where we weren’t in the mood for a traditional Japanese breakfast, we made bowls of porridge in our kitchen. When the kids needed a break from ramen and sushi, we cooked meals with produce from a local supermarket.

As for the area, Asakusa proved to be the perfect spot. Despite being so close to some of the city’s busiest attractions, the neighbourhood itself feels like a slice of old Tokyo: tiny izakayas with red lanterns swaying out front, locals riding bikes and endless food options (like the iconic Age.3 which serves fried sandwiches filled with everything from chocolate cream and strawberries, to egg and fried noodles).

Age.3 fried ice cream sandwich in Asakusa. Photo / Lindy Alexander

Even after dark, the neighbourhood felt safe and welcoming, the kids trailing behind us as we wandered quiet backstreets, discovering late-night ramen joints. On our last night in Tokyo the owner of a tiny 10-seat restaurant we’d just had dinner at came running after us to generously give us her umbrella as it started to rain. As we walked back to our apartment, the four of us huddled under one umbrella, we felt like we’d really found a little corner of Tokyo we could call home.

A tiny 10-seater restaurant where the owner gave us her umbrella. Photo / Lindy Alexander

The writer was a guest of Mimaru Hotels.