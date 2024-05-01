Pizza niente: Italy's second largest city wants to ban pizza in public after hours. Photo / Anna Church, Unsplash

It’s Italy’s second largest urban centre and a capital of fashion and fine dining but authorities have proposed a ban on the late-night sale of two of the most popular commodities: pizza and ice cream.

Milan has proposed a ban on the sale of certain food after midnight.

The plan is designed to tackle a problem the city sees with late-night revellers gathering in public places to chow down on gelato - something that is associated with noise, anti-social behaviour and litter.

Milan’s deputy mayor Marco Granelli said the “goal is to seek a balance between socialising and entertainment, and the peace and tranquillity of residents”.

Get your pizza out of our piazza, is the message.

The ban on al fresco eats would come into effect after the hours of 12.30am on weekdays and 1.30am on weekends. It would only operate during peak summer tourist season, May to November.

Residents have until the end of this month to register concerns or ask for changes to the proposal. Despite the country’s love of late eating, the public eating ban appears to be set to pass.

The districts of Nolo, Lazzaretto, Melzo and Isola would be among those saying ciao to after-hours snacks.

This isn’t the first time Milan has tried to cut down on late-night munchies. A decade ago a similar proposal by mayor Giuliano Pisapia climbed down from a similar proposal, after outcry from passionate pizza lovers.

The wording of the 2013 ban was perceived as a ban on night-time sales of pizza and desserts. Pisapia said that the proposal has been revised to target anti-social picnickers.

The mayor told The Independent this has already been corrected.

“Milanesi and non-Milanesi can eat ice cream day and night anywhere they like. There was perhaps a mistake in the interpretation of the rules, or perhaps an error in the way things were written.”

The crowded, scenic streets of Portofino have implemented a 'selfie ban'. Photo / Kristine Zale, Unpslash

Italy’s wave of anti-selfie legislation and tourism rules

In 2023 the seaside village of Portofino proposed a €275 ($495) fine for tourists “loitering” in scenic selfie spots.

The mayor’s “selfie ban” applied to two identified red zones, according to The Times, and was aimed at avoiding crowding in the town’s scenic, narrow streets.

Mayor Matteo Viacava insisted the ban was to “‘avoid dangerous situations caused by overcrowding” and was not anti-tourist.

Crowds risked shutting off parts of the city to emergency services and locals.

The selfie band runs from Portofino’s peak season - Easter to 15 October - when tourists will be moved on between the hours of daybreak and 6pm to free up the streets of crowds.