This week Kiwis are being asked to think about the people and places that bring them joy. Photo / Getty Images

Places are important, as are the friends and whānau we visit them with.

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from September 26 - October 2, and this year, New Zealanders are being asked to "Reconnect - with the people and places that lift you up".

We've invited Kiwis to share the places that bring them joy, wherever that finds them.

Jehan Casinader (left) says short trips to scenic parts of the country help to boost his wellbeing. Photo / supplied

Jehan Casinader - author and broadcaster

I'm heading to New York this week for my first decent break since the pandemic began. It may seem strange to try to "disconnect" in such a hectic city. But I look forward to logging off social media and disappearing into the crowds.

I had the best meal of my life at Villa Campestri, an olive oil resort (yes, it's a thing…) in Tuscany, Italy. I was with my friends Tommy and Brooke. As with so many travel experiences, it was the company and the setting that made it so special.

This year, was a year of many firsts. I went to Hawke's Bay for my first half-marathon, I visited Milford Sound for the first time, I walked part of the Queen Charlotte Track. I look forward to these short trips and they have a huge impact on my wellbeing.

Italy is a place of many happy memories for John Kirwan. Photo / Supplied

John Kirwan - mental health advocate and former All Black

Connection is important. With Covid we were fortunate to have all these digital options to stay in touch, but it's only part of it. Actually being somewhere and connecting with people, I think I need that to be at my optimum.

My favourite place to reconnect with would be in Italy. I managed to get back there this year. It was very needed. I first went to Italy when I was in my 20s and it's now part of my being. I connect to it and the land.

I've got a lot of fond family memories there too, and my son lives there. Niko is a pro soccer player for Padova. He'd recently just torn his ACL so he wasn't in a good place. But it meant we had a lot of time together.

Food is another way I like to connect and forms many of my favourite memories. We've got a place there, and we like to cook a proper Italian grill on the wood barbecue.The good thing about burning wood is it's a very slow process. It slows your mind and you have to take time. That's a good thing. groovnow.com

Cam Mansel - ZM's Late Show host and Celebrity Treasure Island contestant

Family holidays at Lake Rotoiti are some of the best memories of my life. Hahei is another special place to me. I've spent a lot of time there at a friend's beach house, those memories together are moments I will cherish forever.

My dad is always hilarious to travel with. He gets us in these situations where sometimes you think you're going to die but somehow he always gets us out of them. One day we were skiing and the lift had closed for the day. Luckily dad spoke to the operators and they got us back up the mountain. Otherwise it would have been a very long walk back to the top.

Ski trips are some of Cam Mansel's favourite holiday memories. Photo / supplied

Being with my family always brings me a lot of comfort and joy. One memory, in particular, is when we were on holiday in Canada and my sister was trying to make an Oreo Cheesecake, and unfortunately she forgot to put the lid on the mixer. It's the best reminder that even when things don't go to plan, if you're with the right people it really doesn't matter.

Genevieve Mora - Co-Founder and General Manager of Voices of Hope

Being around people lifts my energy. I love learning about others, hearing their stories and connecting over a coffee or a walk. Fresh air, friends, family and self-care are all part of my routine.

Fiji is my happy place. The warmth, the people and the atmosphere are incredible. Fiji for me is a place where I can completely switch off and relax. I have a busy brain and so to be able to sit down, sunbathe, read a book and just "be" does wonders for my wellbeing.

Most of my travels have been with my mum, dad, sister and more recently my fiance, Izak. We were lucky enough to go to Fiji earlier this year and it was such a special time to reconnect without the distractions of day-to-day life. thevoicesofhope.org

Genevieve Mora (left) says Fiji is her happy place. Photo / supplied

Jacqui Maguire - Clinical psychologist, writer and public speaker

Like many people I lead a life with many roles. For me, looking after my mental health and wellbeing comes down to my everyday small actions. Science shows that it is our everyday habits that hold the largest impact. I go for coffee at my local cafe at the same time every day with a group of regulars. It also gets me out of my house, which is important for those of us that work at home.

I try and get into nature as much as possible, seeing the sea and smelling the bush have always been a key component for centring me, dropping my stress levels and clearing my mind. When I want a real rest and reboot I take myself off to the shores of Monaco in Nelson. My mother-in-law's house is my sanctuary, nothing else quite beats it.

As a child my family were campers. It represented a separation from life's daily grind.

I would spend my summer holidays in Sydney, with my Nana. Six weeks of Canasta card games, watching the Australian Open on her small box set, mangoes, prawns and hot, hot Sydney sun. I can still feel the comfort of my Nana and our time together.

For Jacqui Maguire, being near the sea helps to drop her stress levels. Photo / supplied

Shaun Robinson – chief executive Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand

I live with bipolar so this is very important to me. Even when I am depressed and unwell – which happens several times a year – I go even harder on this stuff because it really helps. I connect with nature as much as I can – whether that's going to the beach, or looking out the window and observing the manu and the signs of spring. Tending to plants and animals (like my cat) is really grounding and connecting.

My garden – I've been tending it for 20 years. I love to see the seasons move through it and to nurture it – it gives back by nurturing me.

Shaun Robinson says connecting to nature is grounding. Photo / supplied

When I'm down I make myself say hi to people or call a friend. I remind myself to work at my relationships for their own sake and because they lift me up in every way.

My children; they are 17 and 21 now and all through their lives they have been my mates as well as my kids. They make me laugh (and tear my hair out) and keep me connected. That's whakapapa, I guess.

Cassie Roma - broadcaster, author and entrepreneur

When I am up in my own head and feeling anxious or depressed, the hardest thing to do is to reach out and admit how I'm feeling. When you're someone who is known for lifting others, lifting yourself can be the hardest thing in the world to do.

When I need a peaceful moment, I go to the water - be it the ocean, a lake, a river. Whatever I can get to to watch water flowing. That's one of the reasons I love the beach so much.

Cassie Roma says beach trips and sunny days always bring her joy. Photo / supplied

I am a child of summer, so anything sundrenched and golden makes me happy.

Memories of meals shared in moments that were unplanned and where everyone was truly present. I love those moments. You cannot beat family memories. Making them, keeping them, and looking back.

For more on Mental Health Awareness Week, see mhaw.nz