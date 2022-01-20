After almost a decade of flying, 27-year-old Kim De Klop flies massive Boeing 474-400s. Photo / 123rf

When Kim De Klop created her Instagram profile, it was just meant for friends and family but now she has more than 126,000 followers.

It's no surprise given the content the Belgian 27-year-old posts; instead of brunch pictures and travel snaps, Klop gives followers an inside look at her life as a high-flying pilot.

Klop is the first to admit she doesn't fit the stereotype of an expert pilot. Often, she says, passengers assume she is part of the cabin crew. Even after clarifying that she is a pilot, people still ask if she actually flies the plane.

Despite disbelief, Klop says she is proud to have broken into the industry.

'I am proud to be a woman in this industry. Proud to be part of the five per cent of women flying around the globe.'

After deciding to become a pilot at 19, she began training in Romania, working for the low-cost airline Blue Air. By age 21, Klop was at the helm of their Boeing 737 aircraft.

In 2017 she left to work for Norwegian airlines, announcing the move on Instagram with a selfie wearing her new uniform, writing 'new life, new style'.

It was here she met her partner William, who was a pilot-in-training. Over the next three years, Klop flew ten days a month between Alicante and Scandinavia as a short-haul pilot.

Then, Covid hit and commercial flying took a dive. After being put on furlough and grounded for months, the couple decided to pivot and become long-haul cargo pilots for Challenge Aircargo.

For Klop, this meant getting used to flying a Boeing 474-400s, which is around 320,000kg heavier than her 737s. On this model, known as Queen of the Sky in the aviation industry, Klop has visited cities like Houston, Atlanta, New York and Wuhan.

After arriving, Klop always snaps a photo in her uniform before walking through the city with her captain and crew and making the most of her company allowance.

Of all the destinations she's visited, Klop said New York was her favourite but does miss short-haul journeys.

In order to level up and become a captain of an airline like Norwegian, the young pilot will need to clock up 4,000 hours of flying time. Currently, she has 3,500 hours under her belt.