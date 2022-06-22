Ngā Taritari o Matariki (the Winds of Matariki). Video / Supplied

As a celebration, Matariki is about returning home to loved ones. So, it was only right that Grammy award-winning indigenous instrumentalist (taonga puoro) Jerome Kavanagh returned to his own home in the Rangitikei District to record a bespoke composition for Matariki 2022.

Titled 'Ngā Taritari o Matariki (the Winds of Matariki)', the song invites people to gather, reconnect and reflect with whānau and loved ones, and to enjoy the celebration of Matariki together.

New Zealand Herald talks to Kavanagh about places in Aotearoa that inspire him, what it's like collaborating with the Māori God Tawhirimatea and the significance of where the music video was filmed.

What places in New Zealand and elements in nature inspire you?

I love all of Aotearoa, there's so much diversity in terms of natural spaces, oceans, mountains, and deserts. My favourite place to be is back home on the whenua (land) at Makokomiko. Having that ancestral connection helps to recharge my batteries.

Who is the Māori God Tawhirimatea and why have you collaborated with him in particular?

Tāwhirimātea is an Atua, God of wind and weather. Usually, when I make Taonga Puoro I will always go outside to give thanks to nature. I hold the instrument up to the wind and experiment with different angles and allow Tāwhirimātea (the wind) to pass through and sing.

If it's a windy day, I'll just play with it and listen to all of the different sounds that are created. It's a way of being connected to the environment which is at the base of our culture and way of life.

Tell us about the song you've created for Matariki.

When creating the song, I really wanted to honour the sounds of the wind and the idea of travelling back home to where you're from.

The whole theme is around returning home to your whānau (family) and friends when you feel the change in seasonal winds. I wanted to create a piece of music that used only Taonga Puoro to help people rest, revive and create something that people all over the world could use.

For those that can't get home this Matariki, I would love them to use this piece of music as an outlet to reflect, think of family, be transported home and look up to the stars feeling connected, as our ancestors once did. I'm hoping for this Matariki that people reflect, relax, listen and reconnect with nature. To remember their whānau (family) and the special places they've grown up in.

Where was the music video filmed and why did you choose that location?

The area is really old, our ancestors have been there since the beginning. The ridge where we filmed used to be an observatory/viewing platform for our ancestors.

They would overlook the land and be able to see people coming in, see Matariki and the night sky as navigation tools and they would predict the weather. In this area Rāhui Makokomiko is our family native bird sanctuary which my brother and his children are the kaitiaki (guardians) of.

Twenty years ago, my grandmother decided to fence off these areas and allow native bush to grow back. About ten years ago we found a Kiwi feather in the developing forest.

What are your favourite memories on your whenua/land?

I have heaps of fond memories growing up there as a child, I was always wandering the land and going on different adventures.

I would have to say my favourite memory would be seeing the work my brother and his whanau (family) have done with the bird sanctuary coming to fruition. Seeing our kids, nieces and nephews growing up there and taking care of the whenua (land) is also really amazing.