Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marrakech and Fes souks: Discover treasures in Morocco’s historic markets

By Erica Bray
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Morocco can be overwhelming and beautiful. Photo / Erica Bray

Morocco can be overwhelming and beautiful. Photo / Erica Bray

The souks of Marrakech and Fes are a bucket list destination for shoppers in search of treasures that tell a story, writes Erica Bray.

Shopping the souks of Morocco is a full-sensory journey – and a step back in time. In the maze-like markets of Marrakech and Fes, shopping is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save