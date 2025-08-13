His presence allowed us to put our phones away and remain fully present – because if you’re glued to your screen here, you’re missing out – and his connections led us to shops we wouldn’t have discovered on our own. And it’s here you find some of the most memorable items to bring home – not just as souvenirs, but as lasting pieces of your Moroccan journey.

Exploring the souks of Morocco. Photo / Erica Bray

Handwoven carpets

We had the welcome carpet literally rolled out for us at Palais Quaraouiyine. Tucked inside an exquisitely restored riad in the heart of Fes’s medina, the showroom houses an exceptional collection of Moroccan and Berber rugs – textiles celebrated worldwide for their artistry and beauty, some of which take more than a year to meticulously craft by hand.

Morocco is known for its rugs. Photo / Unsplash

As we sipped mint tea in an opulent salon – worlds away from the clamour of the souks and the clip-clop of donkeys – “rug doctors” in white lab coats unfurled rug after rug for us to examine. Many of the pieces are hand-woven by a local women’s collective using time-honoured techniques and natural dyes.

We received a lesson in the weaving process, the symbolism behind the designs and the dyeing methods passed down through generations. Though we weren’t buying, the experience was a visual feast in the riad’s elegant surroundings. My young daughter even had her own enchanting moment with a “magic carpet ride” as she was gently swung inside a furled rug by friendly staff.

My daughter getting a ‘magic carpet ride’. Photo / Erica Bray

Vibrant leather goods

You’ll find a kaleidoscope of leather goods in the souks of Morocco – from handbags, jackets and belts to colourful poufs and traditional babouches (Moroccan slippers). But for a deeper connection to the craft, visiting the Chouara Tannery in Fes is a must.

Operating since the 11th century, it’s the oldest tannery in the world and a living museum to Morocco’s leather-making tradition. From a balcony, I watched artisans below working just as their ancestors did – soaking hides in vats of water, limestone and pigeon droppings (to soften them), then hand-dyeing them in saffron yellow, poppy red and indigo blue.

Vibrantly coloured leather shoes. Photo / Unsplash

Witnessing this process deepened my appreciation for the leather goods sold in surrounding shops. You’re not just buying something brilliant and beautiful but a tangible piece of history.

Spices, oils and perfumes

I don’t think I’ve ever used my nose more in a country than I did in Morocco, which is a journey of scents as much as sights.

In Marrakesh, we visited Herboristerie Bab Agnaou, where local herbalists shared the ancestral knowledge of Morocco’s famed medicinal plants and natural remedies. We received a sensory crash course in the country’s most iconic spices, oils, and perfumes – each tied to centuries of tradition in healing, cooking, and beauty.

Learning about herbs and spices. Photo / Erica Bray

We were invited to sniff, sample, and explore everything from cumin and saffron to eucalyptus crystals, jasmine essence, black soap, and argan oil – nicknamed “the liquid gold of Morocco” for its nourishing powers in both skincare and cuisine.

While the prickly pear seed oil tempted me with its reputation as a natural Botox alternative, known for smoothing and anti-ageing benefits, I ultimately left with several vials of sweet-smelling rose oil.

Handmade ceramics

The souks overflow with ceramic treasures: hand-painted tagines in earthy reds and cobalt blues, silver-trimmed plates, zellige mosaics in dazzling patterns and Hamsa-shaped platters that blend symbolism with style.

Painting details onto the ceramics. Photo / Erica Bray

We stopped at Art D’Argile, an artist co-operative just outside of Fes’s medina, to watch artists mould clay, hand-chisel glazed terracotta and paint by hand. (My daughter was even invited to join in on the painting.) With two showrooms full of everything from tall vases to tiny tagines, it’s not only a window into Moroccan craftsmanship but a perfect place to bring a piece of it home.

Decorative lamps

“Aladdin-style” genie lamps are everywhere in the souks and, unsurprisingly, caught the attention of my Disney-loving daughter. However, it can be challenging to distinguish between mass-produced fakes and those crafted by artisans. The latter are often hand-pierced from brass, copper or wrought iron; masterpieces of design and detail. Many feature Islamic geometric motifs, rich with spiritual meaning – symbols of unity, harmony, and the infinite nature of the divine. When lit, the cutouts cast a lace-like pattern of light and shadow that transforms a space into something truly mesmerising.

Lamp shops look like a scene from Aladdin. Photo / Unsplash

We stumbled upon a small lamp shop in the medina of Marrakesh called La Ménara, where I purchased three lamps in various sizes. Today, they light my home – not just functionally, but as luminous reminders of Morocco’s enchantment.

The writer travelled at their own expense.