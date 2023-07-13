The stunning sunset in Manhattan brings tourists and locals out to celebrate. Photo / Gary Hershorn, Getty

A mid-summer celebration has seen locals and tourists looking skyward in New York, as ‘Manhattanhenge’ draws attention upwards to a stunning sunset.

This week, the setting sun will align with the east-west streets of the Manhattan grid. Crowds watching on from those streets will witness the entire disc of the sun drop between the buildings, as it projects a glow up the long avenues. This event occurs during both the summer solstice and winter solstice periods.

The phenomenon dubbed ‘Manhattanhenge’ will occur on just two dates in July : Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8:21pm and Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 8:20pm.

At 8:00pm local photographer Kelly Kopp shared an image of the crowds on the bridge at 42nd Street and Grand Central “waiting for Manhattanhenge”.

The sight is particularly spectacular due to the ‘urban canyon’ streets of the Manhattan borough, where densely packed, tall buildings create a valley-like look to the city streets. At this time of year, plenty gather to see the eventful sunset and capture its pinky-orange glow – as long as the weather allows.

Tonight at 42nd St/Grand Central waiting for Manhattanhenge ☀️

New York City pic.twitter.com/6gdvQb12gi — NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) July 12, 2023

This year, there are concerns that cloudy weather will obscure the last few days of the famous sunset, as forecasts aren’t looking promising. However, a quick break in the weather is all that fans of the event are looking for.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, the phenomenon is best observed from the main east and west thoroughfares, with a view of New Jersey and the Hudson River. The institution also points to the Tudor City Overpass and Quenns’ Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City as potential viewing locations.

In late June, the prehistoric stone circle of Stonehenge saw up to 8000 people gather, as travellers visited southern England to celebrate the rising sun for summer solstice. The phenomenon in Manhattan earns its name due to its similar sunny sight - at Stonehenge, the full sun disc rose in alignment with the Heel Stone, framed by the mysterious structures.

There are also sunrises that align with the built valleys of Manhattan in December and January, but the warm, accommodating weather in July means crowds flock to watch the spectacle.