Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Star treatment

Book a magical Matariki getaway at Wharekauhau Lodge. In the heart of NZ’s largest Dark Sky Reserve, the two-night escape falls over the Matariki long weekend and includes Champagne on arrival, a grand night-long feast and the opportunity to experience private stargazing with a local astronomer. wharekauhau.co.nz

Book a magical Matariki getaway at Wharekauhau Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Red alert

Make the most of winter in the Adelaide Hills. South Australia’s annual Winter Reds Festival returns from July 28-30. Enjoy more than 40 events at various cellar doors, including wine-tasting classes, alongside open fires, rustic fare, live music and long lunches. adelaidehillswine.com.au/events/winter-reds

Winter Reds Festival at Mt Lofty Ranges Vineyard in South Australia. Photo / South Australian Tourism Commission

Ruapehu returns

It’s back to business at the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields in Mt Ruapehu. Day passes, Sky Waka Gondola sightseeing and sledding passes are all available to buy online and season passes have been on sale since Monday. mtruapehu.com

The Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields in Mt Ruapehu are finally open for the 2023 winter season. Photo / Supplied

Rock n’ roll into Memphis

Memphis’ annual Elvis Week festival is taking place August 9-17. To celebrate the undisputed King of rock’n’roll, there will be concerts and Graceland tours, as well as Elvis impersonators from across the globe and a candlelight vigil. Not in town that week? No worries, fans can tune in virtually at virtualelvisweek.com. See more at graceland.com

Memphis’ annual Elvis Week festival is taking place August 9-17. Photo / Getty Images

Turtely awesome

Book a new, exclusive day tour of the Great Barrier Reef’s Frankland Islands with Australian Wildlife Journeys: the only commercial operator with a permit to visit Normanby Island. Enjoy privileged access to marine life via underwater boat viewing, snorkelling and guided walks with a Master Reef Guide or Marine Biologist. australianwildlifejourneys.com

Frankland Islands Reef Cruises and its semi-submarine interior. Photo / Australian Wildlife Journeys

Good enough to eat

First, there was the world-famous El Bulli, the three Michelin-starred restaurant in Roses, two hours north of Barcelona. Now there is El Bulli 1846, a gastronomic museum in its honour. The restaurant closed in 2011 but was so revered, a museum was built to celebrate its success. The world’s first restaurant-turned-museum opened last month. elbullifoundation.com/elbulli1846