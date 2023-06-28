Dubai’s Bvlgari Resort graces the exclusive shoreline at Jumeirah Bay Island. Photo / Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Based across the Middle East, the in-flight experience on a UAE airline is an extension of the on-ground opulence. Here’s how to make your long-haul stopover extra sumptuous, writes Anna Sarjeant.

DUBAI

Home to: Emirates

The original UAE showstopper and the glamour puss we all envisage when imagining The Emirates. Home to the iconic seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel, Dubai could almost make five-star feel average.

Pamper

Fresh off an ultra-long-haul flight and your limbs will likely need well, a good knead. Anyone can invest in a hundy buck masseuse but in Dubai, as one might expect, the options are far superior. The 18th-floor Talise Spa at the iconic Burj Al Arab specialises in indulgent massage ingredients, such as amber oil infused with gold. Cutting-edge technology also allows for a surge of oxygen pumped directly into your flight-fatigued skin, or should you be inclined, a heavy dose of caviar. For a glow that could light up the entire desert, settle in for a facial at AWAKEN Spa at Atlantis The Royal. If a 24-karat gold guasha facial massage can’t restore your radiance, you might as well give up and book a foot rub.

The 18th-floor Talise Spa at the iconic Burj al Arab specialises in indulgence. Photo / Supplied; Jumeirah Burj al Arab

Stay

You needn’t restrict Bvlgari to the name embellished on your handbag. Dubai’s Bvlgari Resort graces the exclusive shoreline at Jumeirah Bay Island. It’s a decent 30-minute drive from the airport but you’ll be rewarded with 101 designer suites and 20 standalone Bvlgari villas. These enjoy individual private pools, direct beach access and a covered car park for your rented Lamborghini. The on-site Bvlgari Yacht Club and Marina feature a 50-berth harbour, should you also be renting a small ship.

There are 20 standalone Bvlgari villas at Bvlgari Resort Dubai. Photo / Bvlgari Resort Dubai

If you’re after something a little more in keeping with your arabic surroundings, venture into Dubai’s Desert Conservation Reserve. The five-star Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa (or simply Al Maha if you’re keen to conserve breath) has been designed to resemble an ancient Bedouin encampment. Flanking a desert oasis, it’s quite the contrast to Dubai’s inner-city tangle of skyscrapers, but still equipped with private infinity-edge pools and lavish suites fronting the flame-hued sand.

Soothe

Ahead of your onward flight, you might want to relax, rather than exhaust every sightseeing opportunity. Cue the all-inclusive beach club; no one does idle lounging better than Dubai. For the utmost luxury, head to the exclusive Summersalt at Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel. With its champagne-sand beach, pool and cabanas, kick back and practice doing nothing before frequenting Summersalt by Kayto for its fusion of Peruvian-Japanese Nikkei cuisine. Day passes are an easy come-by and facilities are free for guests at both Jumeirah Al Naseem and the Burj Al Arab, the latter of which maintains its ever-commanding presence on the horizon.

Head to the exclusive Summersalt beach club at Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel. Photo / Supplied; Jumeirah Al Naseem

Should a child-free existence be a mandatory aspect of your beach club experience, DRIFT Beach Dubai is part of One&Only Royal Mirage. Frequently splashed all over glossy mags and Instagram, the French Riviera-inspired aesthetics, Mediterranean restaurant and expansive 1km of private beach is adults-only and can’t be marred by free-range children.

Savour

If you didn’t know Atlantis The Royal is Dubai’s latest all-singing, all-dancing multi-star resort, simply imagine the 80s game Tetris and make it look like a hotel. The behemoth is home to 17 world-class restaurants, including eight celebrity chef restaurants and 1 Michelin-star restaurant: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. Don’t expect conventional from the man who makes liquid nitrogen a midday snack, but rather a contemporary revision on “the kitchens of medieval Britain”. Settle in for a culinary experience that’s an act of two parts: mastery and wizardry.

Dubai's flash Atlantis The Royal opened in February, with a distinct Tetris design on the beachfront. Photo / 123rf

DOHA, QATAR

Home to: Qatar Airways

The 2022 FIFA World Cup put Qatar on the map, for – arguably – all the wrong reasons, but with controversy came a plethora of new builds and luxury to rival neighbouring Dubai.

Pamper

If you’ve ever wondered how you can up the luxe factor of a hot-stone massage, turn your attention to Qatar’s capital, Doha. The Al Messila Spa specialises in 24kt gold hot stones. It’s good for relaxation and to reduce inflammation – as are regular stones – but these will make your muscles unwind with additional extravagance. In order to live like a local, albeit a wealthy one; likely a sheikh, Devarana Spa occupies the entire 29th floor at the Dusit Doha Hotel. The three-hour Arabian Promise package includes a Thermal Desert Sand Massage, using a hot sand compress to coax out post-flight knots. Should your stopover require retreating to a private island and escaping the hoi polloi, Anantara Spa at Banana Island Resort offers just that. Book in for the all-day “daytox” comprising pool, beach and gym access, as well as spa treatments and fine dining.

Stay

The Middle East is about flash, five-star resorts not gimmicks, but you can indulge in both at Doha’s iconic hotel, The Torch. Shooting 51 floors skyward, Qatar’s tallest hotel is designed to look like a giant torch and notably, held the flame for the duration of the 15th Asian Games in 2006. If your visit is a swift one, you’ll get the best 360-degree panoramic views of Doha from here, as well as at the Three Sixty restaurant: the city’s only revolving dining venue. The highly anticipated Rixos Qetaifan Island Doha is yet to open and has well overrun its due date, but it’s not easy building a state-of-the-art waterpark alongside a 345-room hotel in the desert. The resort’s biggest drawcard will easily be the 21 water rides inspired by Qatari culture, although we’re sure the enormous souq, beach club and spa will also delight.

The Torch in Doha shoots 51 floors skyward and is Qatar’s tallest hotel. Photo / Getty Images

Soothe

Hands up if more than one plane meal makes your insides feel like a toxic red zone. Fresh air is tonic for the long-haul flier so make your way to the Doha Corniche and take a stroll along its 7km promenade. Flanking Doha Bay, the crescent-shaped walkway curves along the waterfront and is privy to the best skyline views in the city. Early morning is recommended to avoid the searing heat. Afterwards, visit the man-made Pearl Island in Doha’s upmarket West Bay District. Inspired by the Mediterranean, it may feel more toy town replica than Monaco, but the yacht-lined marina is lined with luxury boutiques and plenty of bustling cafes and restaurants. You’ll regress the trauma of powdered eggs in no time. And no doubt book Business Class next time.

Visit the man-made Pearl Island in Doha’s upmarket West Bay District. Photo / 123rf

Savour

Raffles is synonymous with refinement and Raffles Doha is no different. For a dose of theatrics, at L’Artisan, food is wheeled over to patrons via Guerídon trolleys and finalised at the table. There’s also Alba, headed by Michelin three-starred chef Enrico Crippa. Tartufo bianco d’Alba, one of the world’s rarest and most revered truffles is a feature ingredient on his contemporary Italian menu. Over in West Bay, Andaz Doha by Hyatt plays host to a handful of must-try restaurants such as The Salt Road for South African cuisine and Afro-Cuban-inspired creations at Mumble Jungle.

ABU DHABI

Home to: Etihad Airways

Everyone loves an underdog but don’t pity Abu Dhabi just yet, its perceived third place still comes with lashings of splendour. Sun, sand and sparkle greet every guest, whether you’re globestrutter or glitterati. Etihad flies direct to Abu Dhabi from Sydney.

Pamper

Perhaps you’re returning from an overseas holiday and you’ve already doused your skin in sunshine. Time to hot trot it to the Sun Spa at Emirates Palace Spa in The Mandarin Oriental. The beach cabana experience is ideally suited for pre or post-sun exposure and includes plenty of aloe vera as well as a selection of cocktails (or mocktails) to complement your skin-nourishing treatments. Alternatively, jump on a short, 15-minute boat ride to Zaya Nurai Island Resort. The world-class Nurai Spa boasts therapy rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and the sea gently lapping at the glass. Menu-wise, choose your poison. Or in this case, with seaweed body wraps and bamboo massage, choose your antidote.

Stay

Let’s not boat back from the Zaya Nurai just yet. As well as an uber-luxe spa, accommodation options include expansive villas and beach fronting houses, completely forgoing the ever-so-pedestrian need for rooms and suites. If Bali met Malibu and had a sickeningly good-looking love child, this would be the result. Hence the resort’s “hammock jungle” beach bar known as Smokin’ Pineapple (hello, Bali) and the resort’s spotless, white-washed decor that screams Californian beach house. On the flip side, if traditional five-star is more your bag, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort provides both butler service and the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, with its eighteen-hole Gary Player-designed course.

Soothe

Respite from the Middle Eastern heat can be sought in The Louvre Abu Dhabi. Designed by award-winning architect Jean Nouvel, it’s a masterpiece both inside and out, with the likes of Da Vinci, Gauguin and Mondrian (almost) fighting for appreciation beneath a gloriously intricate ceiling. If time permits, a kayaking tour around the gallery’s perimeter will allow for a more comprehensive look at Nouvel’s creation.

The Louvre in Abu Dhabi was designed by award-winning architect Jean Nouvel. Photo / Getty Images

While in Abu Dhabi, it would be a borderline travesty to miss the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: the largest mosque outside Mecca and home to one of the world’s largest chandeliers. Between the minarets, elaborate arches and blinding white domes, it’s an eye-widening, if not mildly hedonistic experience. Book a private tour with an Emirati guide or take advantage of daily free tours.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is the largest mosque outside Mecca. Photo / Getty Images

Savour

Younger sis to renowned Hakkasan restaurant in London, the Abu Dhabi version delivers equally good Chinese cuisine. Located within the Emirates Palace, consider the stunning skyline views your entrée - genuinely good enough to salivate over. The main culinary event is akin to your weekend order at the takeaway, albeit propelled to Michelin-star standards. Think beef ribs, wok smoked in jasmine tea leaves, and sweet and sour chicken, but the poultry has been pre-bathed in pomegranate. Come Saturday, the dim sum menu takes precedence, elevated with premium ingredients such as wagyu beef, truffle and lobster. We apologise if your local pork and chive dumplings are now an insult to your taste buds.