The ultimate luxury stay-in at Taupo's Huka Lodge. Photo / Supplied

LOCAL LUXURY AT HUKA LODGE

It’s pure luxury for just one night – and only available during New Zealand’s most-chilly season. Dubbed the “ultimate stay-in”, one-night stays for two people at Huka Lodge are priced from $1800-a-night for a Junior Lodge Suite. You’ll both be served full breakfast, pre-dinner drinks and canapes, and your gourmet dinner is perfectly wine-matched. Explore the lodge’s magnificent gardens, try tennis, petanque, and meander along the lawn-lined banks of the Waikato River. Return transfers from Taupō Airport are included.

Contact: Huka Lodge, 07 378 579 or e-mail reserve@hukalodge.com or hukalodge.com

Discover Zagreb with a Globus Tour of Croatia. Photo / Supplied

DISCOVER ZAGREB WITH GLOBUS

Discover the delights of beautiful and historic Croatia on an 11-day tour, while staying in superior first-class hotels and travelling in a private, air-conditioned coach. This Globus tour takes you to explore the ancient city of Zagreb. You’ll venture underground at the caves of Postojna, and wander the Roman temples of Augustus. All breakfasts are included, as are your evening meals on six nights of the tour. Priced from $4669pp, twin-share, flights from New Zealand are not included. There are considerable savings of up to $400pp currently available on a range of Globus Tours’ itineraries. Book this Croatia tour by August 31. It departs from Zagreb on May 5 next year.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17222569

Film Stars: Stay at the five-star Hotel West Hollywood. Photo / Supplied

FIVE-STAR HOLLYWOOD STAY

If you’d love to escape to “La La Land”, there are three-night stays just waiting for you in a King Room at the five-star 1 Hotel West Hollywood. If a more superior room is available, you’ll be upgraded, free of charge. Daily breakfast credits for two people, a US$100 Food & Beverage credit with your room, and free Wi-Fi are included. Priced from $1779pp, double share, this deal must be booked by July 21. Travel between September 1 and October 30.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/los-angeles/1-hotel-west-hollywood-16186399

Fiji with the kids: Children stay free at the Naviti Resort. Photo / Supplied

KIDS STAY FREE IN FIJI

Slip languidly into the slower pace of “Fiji time” with a four-night getaway to the beachfront Naviti Resort. Priced from $1499pp, twin-share, and $469pp for up to two children, (aged 2 to 11), your return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland are included. This package price also covers return Nadi airport transfers, daily buffet breakfasts, two Naviti Cocktail vouchers and a Sigatoka shopping trip. A Kids Stay, Play & Eat FREE offer applies. Naviti Resort offers many activities, ranging from snorkelling and kayaking to a nine-hole golf course, archery, water polo and gym. Book by July 17. Travel dates are October 27 to November 23, November 30 to December 14, and January 17 to March 26.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/naviti





Royal Princess in the Mediterranean. Photo / Supplied

SEE THE PACIFIC WITH A ROYAL PRINCESS

Explore the breathtaking Hawaii and Tahiti, Vancouver and Seattle on a 23-day cruise aboard Royal Princess this Spring. Priced from $2669pp, share twin, for a Standard Fare, your accommodation, dining and entertainment are covered. Departing from San Francisco on September 26, this South Pacific Crossing to Auckland will take you across the International Date Line. Flights from New Zealand to San Francisco are additional.

Contact: Princess Cruises, 0800 780 717 or princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=A335A







