What you need to know before heading back overseas, as borders around the world open up. Video / NZ Herald

What you need to know before heading back overseas, as borders around the world open up. Video / NZ Herald

A unique hotel experience has launched in Melbourne, inviting guests to come with empty bags and "steal" from them during their stay.

The Prince Hotel in the beachside suburb of St Kilda launched the "Steal the Suite" experience yesterday, with guests able to book until May 31.

"At The Prince, you could never overstay your welcome. In fact, we want you to put your feet up, open your bags and home on in," the hotel says.

"Delicious debauchery, utter self-indulgence. We're inviting you to a one-of-a-kind stay at The Prince, where you leave with more than you came."

The hotel has partnered with a bunch of local brands, decking out the rooms with luxury items including towels, sheets, toiletries and alcohol.

"We're inviting you to stuff your suitcase with Grown Alchemist skin and body care, Marloe Marloe handmade ceramics, Cultiver Linen bedware, extra soft Hommey cushions and slides," the hotel says.

"Plus, leave deliciously nourished and boozed up with a mini-bar packed full of goodies from the European grocer, Little Prince Wine and Mitchelton Wines."

Guests are encouraged to steal while staying at this unusual Melbourne hotel suite. Photo / Supplied

While the room costs AU$999 (NZ$1085) a night, the hotel claims to have decked the suite out with goods worth more than AU$2000 (NZ$2170).

"We have seen some guests go to extraordinary lengths to smuggle items out of their hotel room, so we decided to expose this guilty pleasure," hotel manager Ben Chan said.

"'Steal The Suite' lets guests steal items that are truly worth it."

The stay is held in the hotel's superior room which has a balcony and sweeping views of Fitzroy St and glimpses of Port Phillip Bay.

It is also home to a Queen-sized bed, a workspace and desk chair and an ensuite with a walk-in shower.

One warning comes with the 'Steal the Suite' stay.

"Any items taken from the room that aren't part of the 'Steal The Suite' will be charged, the hotel warns.

The suite is decked out with local products you can (and should) bring home with you. Photo / Supplied

Each 'Steal The Suite' room includes:

— Grown Alchemist toiletries, valued at more than $215

— Hommey cushions and towels, valued at more than $380

— Marloe Marloe ceramic vases, valued at more than $325

— Cultiver linen robes, tote and linen sheet set, valued at more than $1085

— A dozen Mitchelton wines, valued at more than $160

— Little Prince wine, cheese and charcuterie selection in the minibar