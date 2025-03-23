Have a short break in Sydney

Explore one of Sydney’s oldest neighbourhoods, a quieter location on the rim of Sydney’s busy heart. Potts Point is a magical mix of elegant Art Deco architecture, late Victorian terraces and heritage mansions. It has a village feel with its leafy streets. There are small laneways and hidden staircases that surprise as they unveil panoramic views of Sydney’s harbour and skyline. In addition, there are award-winning neighbourhood restaurants, hip bars, artisan bakeries and boutique shopping. Visit the Potts Point Galleries, where you can find the finest antiques procured from 15 of the most respected dealers in Australia. You’re ideally located for exploring Paddington, Darlinghurst and Oxford St, and it’s a 15-minute drive to Bondi Beach. Walk through the Royal Botanical Gardens to Sydney Opera House or one train stop takes you to downtown Sydney.

House of Travel has a three-night package starting from $899 per person share twin. This includes Air New Zealand Return Economy Class (The Works) airfares to Sydney, three nights’ accommodation, a bottle of wine and fruit platter. Book before March 30, 2025, via houseoftravel.co.nz/deals/australia/sydney/holiday-inn-potts-point-sydney-cmpnzau1703 or call 0800 713 715 and travel from May 6 to June 24, 2025. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Have a quiet weekend near the heart of Sydney. Photo / City Stays

Cruise through Japan’s beauty

Set sail on an unbeatable exploration of Japan aboard the Diamond Princess. Departing from Tokyo on February 24, 2026, this spectacular cruise will take you through an incredible mix of historic cities, cultural experiences, and scenic coastal landscapes. Set sail for Beppu, Hiroshima, Kanmom Straits and Shimonoseki before crossing the border into Korean waters with a call in to Busan. Sail back to Japan with visits to Nagasaki, Miyazaki, and Kochi, some of Japan’s hidden gems, sure to amaze you. Enjoy one last call in to Toba before cruising back to Tokyo, taking with you plenty of memories of this unforgettable trip.

Priced from A$3013 per person, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=M605&fareType=BESTFARE or call 0800 780 717 to book. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Prices are correct at the date and time supplied to the NZ Herald and are subject to change.

Go on a diverse adventure aboard the Diamond Princess in Kagoshima, Japan.

Discover Australia’s scenic and rich coastline

Discover the wonders of Australia’s coastline on a seven-night roundtrip cruise from Cairns aboard Coral Discoverer, immersing yourself in pristine landscapes, marine life, and cultural heritage. Departing in November and December 2025, this exclusive voyage with Coral Expeditions includes expertly guided excursions with the Expedition Team, access to Xplorer, Zodiacs and kayaks, and daily lectures and briefings with guest lecturers. Indulge in chef-prepared meals paired with selected wines, beers, house spirits, juices and soft drinks served with lunch and dinner, plus 24-hour barista-style coffee and tea. Experience the captain’s welcome and farewell events, open bridge access, and seamless entry to national parks, ports, and cultural sites with all fees covered. Relax with onboard amenities, including a reference library, and receive an expedition diary featuring photos and videos of your journey. Post-cruise transfers, tips, gratuities, and standard-speed WiFi for emails, web browsing, and social sharing are also included, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience at sea.

Prices start from $8305 per person, twin share and exclusive savings of up to A$2000 per stateroom. Book by April 30, 2025 at helloworld.co.nz/deal/29553/outerknown-adventures-on-the-great-barrier-reef to explore Australia’s breathtaking coastline. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia

Fly with Canada’s thrilling zipline

Looking for your next unforgettable getaway? Whistler, Canada, has everything to make your adventure dreams come true. Nestled in the heart of the Coast Mountains, this world-famous destination is a year-round playground for outdoor enthusiasts and cosy-craving travellers alike. Stay seven nights at the Crystal Lodge Hotel, a modern tribute to a rich history, in the heart of Whistler Village. Soar above the Fitzsimmons Valley on a thrilling zipline adventure featuring five epic lines, including a 2400-foot (730m) zip with a 30-storey drop, treetop bridges, panoramic mountain views, and an eco-tour through Whistler’s stunning old-growth rainforest. Included in the deal is a Ziptreck Ecotours Adventure and return airport transfers.

From $1743 per person, this deal is on sale until May 31, 2025. Book via flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/ca-bc-whistler/whistler-winter-adventure-with-zipline-tour-NZ49069 or call 0800 450 392. Travel between December 1, 2025, to April 29, 2026. Airfares are additional. Subject to availability & change without notice. Terms and conditions apply.