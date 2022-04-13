Antarctica reached into the soul of Sydney-based Luxe Listings star, Monika Tu. Photo / Supplied

The Sydney-based travel agent and Luxe Listings star shares her favourite holiday memories

What do you miss most about travel right now?

The people, sights and sounds of places that I used to travel to quite frequently. I can't wait to get back.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

My family had a very strong sense of harmony. It was extremely important that we grew up with the influences of our older family members because they have so much wisdom to pass on. It was always fun to catch up with our cousins and get up to mischief.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Antarctica in 2007 was a trip of a lifetime. It's a truly magical place – the sheer size of it overwhelms you when you get there. The mountain peaks are breathtaking and it's a magnificent place to see. It reaches into your soul and it never leaves.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

I tend to pack very light, normally with an empty suitcase. I am always ready to buy new clothes wherever I go. However, if I am going to attend a gala event, I will always have a few amazing evening gowns and a few business suits for those serious meetings.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Paris has all these hidden alleyways and cafes. You can literally get lost but enjoy the journey while you find your way back. It is a very cosmopolitan city and there is always something to do and somewhere to go.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Usually, my shoes come off! If my husband, Jad, has come with me, I spend time with my fur babies (Milo and Peanut) - they are a great comfort to me and they relax me.

If Jad didn't come with me – I spend time with him. He is my constant in life and I am always interested in what he has to say – particularly if he has been working while I have been away.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I have been to Italy many times but I really do want to see it again in my lifetime. Italy is a truly beautiful country and the people, food and fashion are such a massive highlight.

Rome's history along with its cafes, restaurants, and shopping districts – I seriously cannot wait to get back there. Another part of that beautiful countryside would be to venture into Tuscany – sampling the wines from the region – I would have to be so careful there. I might come back with more than I intended.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

It's the excitement of travelling to a destination, whether I have been there before or not. I find that regardless of the destination it is the culture that attracts me. And of course, shopping!

