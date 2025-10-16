Advertisement
London’s Bib Gourmand boom: Top spots for affordable gourmet dining

Tamara Hinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

'Simple and accessible': London's rise of affordable gourmet dining. Photo / Getty Images

London’s dining scene has transformed in recent years as chefs and restaurants work to serve delicious food without charging sky-high prices. Tamara Hinson checks out spots where fantastic food doesn’t come with a side order of bill shock.

Don’t get me wrong. I love a spot of fine dining, whether

