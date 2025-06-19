Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Local’s guide to Paris’ 15th arrondissement

By Alessia Armenise
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Musée Bourdelle houses gardens filled with sculptures and is completely free to enter. Photo / Supplied

Musée Bourdelle houses gardens filled with sculptures and is completely free to enter. Photo / Supplied

Often overlooked in favour of its flashier neighbours, Paris’ 15th arrondissement is full of traditional brasseries, hidden museums, and a quintessentially French atmosphere, writes local Alessia Armenise

My love story with the most mistreated arrondissement in Paris started by chance, when, still a young student in a foreign country,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel