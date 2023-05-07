The final teal Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300s are being repainted. Photo / Supplied

“No colours any more, I want them painted black,” said Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Now Air New Zealand has marked the end of an era after painting the last of its teal-coloured planes regulation black and white.

The remaining eight Q300 Air New Zealand Link planes still sporting the green livery are getting a makeover.

The aircraft, bearing the Pacific Wave teal livery that dates back to the early 2000s, were flown to Blenheim for a transformation.

The colour was a nod to the airline’s heritage as Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL), as the national carrier was known before becoming Air New Zealand.

Over the next four months, each aircraft will go through a strip and repaint process led by the airline’s engineering and maintenance teams and supported by Airbus in New Zealand, at their facilities in Blenheim.

One person who is excited to see the old paint go is the airline’s group general manager of engineering and maintenance, Brett Daley.

“It is the first time the aircraft have been fully stripped and repainted in New Zealand and Air New Zealand has used these facilities. The aircraft were previously painted offshore in Australia”

While some traditionalists will be sorry to see the end of flying teal, it is time to move on, Daley says.

The more uniform black and white look is more in keeping with New Zealand’s sporting colours.

“The black and white livery is distinctive, and I think inspires a sense of pride in New Zealanders. Whenever you see the mangōpare on the livery, you can’t help but feel a sense of home,” he says.

The eight aircraft are all due to be back flying the network by July, in time for the school holidays and the start of the Women’s Football World Cup.

Last week the airline thrilled aviation fans with a fantasy mockup of a modern A320 in the original TEAL koru livery from 1973.

Marking the airline’s birthday on April 30, some hoped that it was a hint they might be bringing the colours back. With Qantas marking 100 years and British Airways repainting aircraft in retro liveries for milestones, it isn’t so far-fetched.

However, Air New Zealand said “it’s not something we’re currently exploring”.

The fleet isn’t the only thing getting a new uniform at Air NZ. Last week the airline asked for Expression of Interests to redesign the crew outfits, with designers invited to submit applications by midnight, this coming Sunday.