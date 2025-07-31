Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kuala Lumpur magic: Family explores Batu Caves and city highlights

By Tim Roxborogh
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Malaysia blends culture, nature and comfort, ideal for multigenerational family travel. Photo / 123rf

Malaysia blends culture, nature and comfort, ideal for multigenerational family travel. Photo / 123rf

Malaysia’s unique fusion of ancient temples, jungle adventures and surprisingly affordable luxury hotels makes it a family-friendly gem, writes Tim Roxborogh.

There have been a few surprises in my life. Like the time my wife unveiled a Barry Gibb-signed guitar – my lifelong hero – as a wedding day

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save