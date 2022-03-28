Kiwi musician Reb Fountain gets away from it all in a little cabin at the bottom of Arthurs Pass. Photo / Marissa Findlay

Kiwi musician Reb Fountainshares her best Aotearoa travel experiences.

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?



My folks were avid skiers and whenever possible they'd save up during the year just so we could escape from our hometown in Ōtautahi, Christchurch to the slopes of Tāhuna, Queenstown. We had a little yellow maxi – only slightly bigger than a mini – that had no heater and the radiator was always boiling over. My brother and I would huddle in our sleeping bags in the back and we'd very slowly undertake the long drive … but it was always worth it. Fresh snow and a precarious drive up the mountain, a hard day's skiing and homemade sandwiches with hot chocolate to top it off … it was the best of adventures.

Arthur's Pass is where Kiwi musician Reb Fountain goes to get away from it all. Photo / 123RF

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

There's a little log cabin in Arthur's Pass at the base of the mountains. It's surrounded by kea, a short walk from Devil's Punchbowl and a long way from the internet. A roaring fire, a hot bath, card games, sleep-ins, long walks and a whole lot of quiet make solace and respite; a rare treasure for a city girl.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

I've just discovered Mangakuri in Central Hawke's Bay – it's something special. An endless stretch of beach, low-tide swimming in lagoons formed around the reef, dog sticks for days and orcas if you're watching.

If you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

Luxury is such a relative term; being fortunate enough to travel is, for so many, the dream of a lifetime. I'm lucky with my job that I get to traverse our beautiful country and discover landscapes, communities, motels and couches whilst performing to new and old friends along the way. Making space to experience nature is always at the top of my list of things to do and sharing it with people I love makes the world of difference. I love water and I make it my mission to hunt out the nearest - or remotest - body of water for an icy dip, refreshing sea bathe, or hot soak. I've been dreaming about going to Rakiura, Stewart Island forever …a stop off in beautiful Bluff, a seasick boat ride, tramping, nature and meeting the hardiest of folk, then playing some music and stargazing. It sounds like magic to me.

