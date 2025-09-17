Advertisement
Kimberley’s stunning waterfalls: Explore Horizontal and King George Falls

Johanna Thornton
Deputy editor, Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Zodiac rides allow close-up views of Kimberley geology and wildlife. Photo / Supplied

The Kimberley region is home to countless natural wonders, but none rival Talbot Bay’s Horizontal Falls and the twin cascades of King George Falls, writes Johanna Thornton.

Western Australia’s Kimberley region is a rugged wilderness of ancient sandstone cliffs, swirling tides, and remote natural wonders – but two waterfalls stand

