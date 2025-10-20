Kerikeri Heritage Park. Photo / Supplied

Arts and culture

The Turner Centre has been home to the performing arts in Kerikeri for over 20 years. From local shows to tribute bands and The Royal New Zealand Ballet, the two state of the art venues here host hundreds of events every year. Kerikeri is also a hub for visual artists, with painters, weavers, potters, jewellers and fashion designers calling Kerikeri home. Peruse a range of wares at the handful of galleries dotted about town with The Little Black Gallery especially popular. Time your visit for Labour Weekend, and meet artists in their studios as part of Kerikeri’s Open Art Studio Trail, aka KOAST, where local craftspeople welcome visitors to their workshops with maps and trail guides all found online.

https://www.turnercentre.co.nz

https://www.littleblackgallery.co.nz

www.koast.org.nz

The nearby Stone Store was built in 1832 and still stands today. Photo / Supplied

To market, to market

Te Tai Tokerau is home to countless acres of trees bearing fruit, nuts and olives. You can also find cheesemakers, chocolatiers and oyster farms, which means no visit to Kerikeri is complete without sampling the kai. First stop The Old Packhouse Market. The café here is open every day except Mondays, while on Friday nights the Market serves up food, drinks and entertainment. Saturday is all about fresh flowers and artisan edibles, with visitors mingling with local growers where they can hear the stories behind the stores. Around on a Sunday morning? The Packhouse opens its doors to sellers of quality second-hand goods. Other Sunday morning joys can be found at The Kerikeri Farmers’ Market on Hobson Ave. This is Kerikeri’s original market and you can source marvellous morsels, making this perfect for picnics. From fresh baked goods, delicious coffee to a fine selection of local produce, be sure to pack your keep cup and your reusable shopping bags.

https://www.theoldpackhouse.co.nz

https://www.bayofislandsfarmersmarket.co.nz

Old Packhouse Markets. Photo / Supplied

Walk the walks

The famous Te Araroa Trail cuts right through Kerikeri so you can pick and choose the walk for you. Maybe start at Puketi Forest and head for Wairoa Stream. Or do the spectacular 90minute round-trip Rainbow Falls, starting or ending at Koriripo Pā. Te Wairere River Walk offers three stunning cascades, and if you’re roving with Rover, all but Puketi and Rainbow Falls are dog-friendly. Talking of dogs, Roland’s Wood is another off-leash wonder that is bursting with bluebells in spring. A charming English wood, it’s all thanks to Roland Sansom who gifted four hectares to Kerikeri in 2001. Kia ora Roland. And if you’re feeling especially frisky, you can rise with the sun and walk among the proud stands of kauri on Puketi’s Manginangina Walk where the dawn chorus will lift your heart. For garden geeks visiting in November, the local Rotary Club runs their annual Garden Safari, with private homes opening their beautiful gardens to raise funds for local charities.

https://www.kerikeriwalks.kiwi/

https://gardensafari.co.nz/

Did someone say souvenirs?

To ensure your loved ones know they were missed while you were off gallivanting, why not grab a few gifts? Makana Chocolate Factory is popular for mouth-watering hand-made natural confections. Or stop at The Merchants, a vast warehouse where people sell all sorts of things. From a teenager selling potted cuttings for $5 a pop, to handmade blankets and recycled clothing. For just $10 anyone can book a shelf and open up shop. Some days there’s a nail bar, other days a snow globe vendor, which means you’ll see different things every time. Another destination store is Kaleo, the design studio and shop where Christine Makawe creates artful clothing from fabrics she’s printed with local artists’ designs. Caravan Clothing is also full of elegant wares with a commitment to locally-made fashion with a sprinkle of Hawaii thrown in for good measure.

https://www.makana.co.nz/

www.kaleo.co.nz