Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kentucky: Exploring Louisville’s epic food scene

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Experiencing a soy sauce tasting with Bourbon Barrel Foods. Photo / Josh Merideth

Experiencing a soy sauce tasting with Bourbon Barrel Foods. Photo / Josh Merideth

From bourbon craft soy sauce to the best Southern biscuits you’ll ever try, Louisville‘s food scene is creative, gritty and delicious, writes Varsha Anjali.

Louisville is messy. I mean, it’s not all pristine and perfect - and it doesn’t try to be either. It’s a city with grit. Its walls

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save