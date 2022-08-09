Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, wave from their aircraft before departing from Nassau in the Bahamas in March. Photo / Getty Images

Airport food can be hit and miss. However, there are more high-quality restaurants popping up at our departure lounges around the world.

But there is a secret terminal that Prince William and Kate Middleton use when flying in and out of Heathrow.

To make matters even better, the royal couple enjoys Michelin-star menus and unlimited champagne at the hidden terminal 5.

The Cambridges are served by a personal butler during the two-hour service, which costs $6300 in the hidden Terminal 5 spot.

HELLO! magazine looked into the exquisite culinary delights of Heathrow's Windsor Suite, which is crafted by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.

Main dishes comprise of barbecue pulled chicken with celeriac slaw, spiced sea bream or steamed seabass.

Other options include an array of sweets such as pastries drizzled in honey chocolate fondue with fresh fruit and marshmallows.

The head of Heathrow VIP, Priya Malhotra, previously told Business Insider: "You can order from the menu as much as you want.

"You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom (Perignon Champagne) - please do so, but I might be grumpy."

According to OK!, no luxury items are left off the suite with visitors getting VIP treatment.

There are close to 100 staff members who look after people from A-list celebrities, royals and heads of state.

A doorman with a top hat and tails greets you upon arrival while your luggage is screened and safety stowed on the plane for you.

In the luxury lounge, there is a squishy couch, luxe armchairs, a formal dining table, a big television screen and your own bathroom.

There is also a portrait of the Queen and artwork curated by Tanya Baxter Contemporary.

Personal shoppers are also available for customers wanting to stock up on duty-free, while there is also a private security lane that "takes 30 seconds to get through".

Immigration and customs are organised in the lounge while you wait which takes about 30 seconds, according to Malhotra.

Instead of boarding with everyone else, you are driven in a private BMW to the plane where you cut the queue and board yourself.

The good news is members of the public can also use this provided they have a first or business class ticket, but it'll cost an extra $3300 one way for the service.