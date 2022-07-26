A junior lifeguard saved the life of a pilot after a small airplane crashed into the sea. Video / Fox

A junior lifeguard saved the life of a pilot after a small airplane crashed into the sea. Video / Fox

A group of junior lifeguards were in the middle of a competition when a small plane suddenly crashed into the ocean in California on Friday.

Video footage shows the dramatic moment the light aircraft slammed into the sea at Huntington Beach, leaving spectators and beachgoers in shock.

"It's going in, it's going in the water guys!" one man could be heard yelling in the footage.

Two young lifeguards could then be seen grabbing their boards and rushing to rescue the pilot.

"When he got on my board, he had a small cut on his head," junior lifeguard Jake Shaffer told NBC4. "I kept asking him, 'Hello, sir? Are you OK?'

The light aircraft could be seen coming down. Photo / Instagram / Fox News

It crashed into the water during a junior lifeguard championship. Photo / Instagram / Fox News

"He didn't want to talk. He was sitting there frozen on the board."

The accident occurred around 1.30pm local time during the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship.

The plane crashed in between events with no one in the water at the time.

Spectators could be heard yelling in the footage as the plane was seen heading towards the water.

"I heard a thump and then I looked at the tent and I see all the kids turning and running," Corinne Baginski, a mother of one of the contestants, told Associated Press.

The plane was towing a banner promoting a tequila brand.

The pilot was rushed to hospital with no serious injuries reported.