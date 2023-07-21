Jetstar is discounting several popular routes. Photo / 123rf

International air travel is rarely cheap, but a winter escape to Rarotonga or the Gold Coast could be possible after an announcement by Jetstar.

The carrier has announced a sale that offers flights between New Zealand and Rarotonga or Australia from $159.

One-way tickets from Auckland to Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast start at $159, while tickets from Auckland to Rarotonga start at $175.

Deals will also be available from Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

The “All Abroad” sale will run across 11 routes and be cheaper still for members of “Club Jetstar”.

Naturally, there are some caveats; the tickets can only be used during certain periods between mid-August 2023 to mid-March, 2024.

Checked baggage is not included either. Tickets will be available until they run out or when the sale ends at 11.59 pm on July 24.

At the time of reporting, a non-stop one-way ticket from Auckland to Rarotonga in mid-August is around $550 with Air New Zealand and $700 with Jetstar, according to Google Flights.

This makes Jetstar’s sale price of $175 a 75 per cent discount.

The Australian carrier is no stranger to an attention-grabbing deal. Earlier this year, it celebrated its 14th birthday by offering one passenger 18 free flights (domestic and international) with a major caveat.

Prices for Jetstar’s All Abroad sale

Auckland to Sydney from $159

Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $159

Auckland to Gold Coast from $159

Auckland to Brisbane from $169

Auckland to Rarotonga from $175

Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $159

Christchurch to Gold Coast from $179

Wellington to Gold Coast from $159.

Queenstown to Gold Coast from $179

Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $179

Queenstown to Sydney from $199



