Jetstar has launched a Valentine's Day seat sale - but there is trouble ahead for travel lovers. Photo / pxhere

Although carriers are warning of disruption to air traffic ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle, one Australian airline has launched a seat sale in the name of love.

Jetstar has released an early Valentine’s Day gift for travel lovers in the form of an eight-hour flash sale. With domestic fares from $25 and trans Tasman from $123, it’s enough to get travellers’ pulses racing.

The fares, including Auckland to Queenstown from $42 and Auckland to Sydney from $129, will go on sale from midday today, ending at 8pm.

Dates may vary by route but most travel is valid from April to June.

Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

Damp and disruption forecast for air passengers

While the Aussie budget carrier is hoping travellers will jet off for a romantic gesture - more immediate travel conditions are looking dire for the Valentine’s Day week.

This morning Air New Zealand announced full fare flexibility for those with flights booked in the North Island next week.

As Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, Air New Zealand’s chief of customer Leanne Geraghty has asked for passengers to be prepared for disruption.

“We will do everything we can to limit the impact on our schedule, however, with severe winds forecast for the North Island, it’s likely we’ll need to make some changes,” she said.

Passengers with tickets through Auckland, Whangarei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday 12 February and Friday 17 February flexibility on their fares.

This means affected travellers will be able to rebook travel at no extra cost or hold fares as credit for up to 12 months.

All passengers travelling with the airline next week are advised to keep up to date with changes to service on their Travel Alerts webpage.