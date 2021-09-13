Jennifer Ward-Lealand's favourite NZ travel memories

Jennifer Ward-Leland on Te Motu Arai Roa, aka Waiheke Island, which she describes as 'her corner of paradise'. Photo / Supplied

Actor, director, te reo Māori advocate and 2020 New Zealander of the Year - Jennifer Ward-Lealand reveals her best Kiwi travel memories

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

Going to the Garland Family (on my mum's side) camping spot at South New Brighton in Ōtautahi/Christchurch. I remember the sand being so hot that you had to throw down your towel to get from the dunes to the sea. After the swim it was off to the dairy to get pineapple lumps – four for 1 cent.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

I can't go past Te Motu Ārai Roa, commonly known as Waiheke Island. I usually hibernate in our little corner of paradise and take lots of walks with our cat, Ruby. What I love about Waiheke is that even though it's a 40-minute boat ride from Tāmaki Makaurau, psychologically I feel so far away. It's where I feel that I'm really on holiday – even if I'm learning a ton of lines for a play.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

I'm very keen to go on the Waiheke Walking Festival, which hosts 17 days of amazing walks in November from foodie and wine walks to photography walks, night-sky walks, silent disco walks and more.

The Ngāti Paoa history walk around Mātiatia and Owhanake area has been on my "to do" list for ages, as is the Hīkoi Whenua walk with Bianca Ranson from Potiki Adventures. I'm keen to learn more of the history of Waiheke and about the traditional and medicinal Māori uses of native plants. I've yet to visit Piritahi Marae so am very much looking forward to this experience. Taku pai hoki! = That's what I wanted!

Waiheke island is one of Jennifer Ward-Leland's favourite places in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

What's your dream NZ road trip?

I'd love to go back to Te Tai Rāwhiti/East Cape as it's such an incredible part of Aotearoa. The last time we went it was in the early 90s in my old red Chrysler Valiant, which held up surprisingly well on the trip, but we didn't get further than Wharekahika/Hicks Bay, so I'd want to take a trip mā runga waka/by car around the whole cape and visit all the little towns down the coast towards Whakatāne.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

It would have to be Central Otago because of the extraordinary expansive and ever-changing vistas. I had the privilege of playing the painter Rita Angus a few years back and she painted a lot in Otago – so wherever I go, particularly in Autumn, I see "Rita's trees" in glorious shades of orange and red.

Waiheke Walking Festival is scheduled for November 5-21, Covid alert levels allowing. waihekewalkingfestival.org