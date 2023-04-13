Jennifer Coolidge and the creator of the travel drama White Lotus are eying up their next trip, this time to Sydney.

The actress announced that she and director Mike White will be appearing at the Vivid Sydney festival to host a panel on the cult television series and their wider careers.

This morning the festival and Destination New South Wales announced the partnership via Coolidge’s social media accounts.

“Hey Australia, it’s Jennifer Coolidge and I just got really exciting news. Mike White and I are coming to Sydney on June 10 – we’ll see you there!” said the American actress.

Coolidge and White will be hosting an event at the arts festival Vivid Ideas.

White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge with her Golden Globe Awards for best performance by an actress in a supporting role. Photo / Chris Pizzello, AP

The festival said the pair would be discussing the high and low points of their careers in a “fascinating, funny, and unforgettable chat with hilarious anecdotes from their decades of experience in Hollywood”.

Coolidge was recently celebrated as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people, for “giving hope to late bloomers everywhere”.

After a 30-year career the actress has seen a return to the spotlight that she described as “baffling, absolutely baffling”.

'Baffling, absolutely baffling': Jennifer Coolidge was recently named one of TIME's 100 most influential people. Photo / TIME

Talking to Time magazine the veteran character actor described it as “like I was like Sleeping Beauty, where I was locked in a box under the bed or something”.

The reinvigoration of her career is in no small part to her starring role in the hit travel drama, White Lotus.

Set on the coast of Sicily, and Hawaii, the show was a huge success and an excuse to vicariously visit some of the world’s most exclusive hotels, such as the San Domenico Palace.

In May, Vivid Sydney and the Festival of Ideas are celebrating their 14th year. Previous headline guests have included filmmakers Spike Lee and Baz Luhrmann, and musicians such as Lou Reed.

“We’re thrilled to share that The White Lotus creator Mike White and star of the series Jennifer Coolidge will join this year’s Vivid Sydney lineup. Securing these huge megastars cements Vivid Sydney 2023 as the biggest and most culturally relevant program yet,” said Vivid Sydney director Gill Minervini.

Vivid Sydney will run from Friday, May 26 to Saturday, June 17. White and Coolidge will hold their panel on June 10 at the ICC Sydney.

For details visit: vividsydney.com