Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad, as border controls to curb the spread of coronavirus infections are gradually loosened. Video / AP

As of last month, Japan has officially opened to tourists from New Zealand and other select countries. After the longest closure of the country since the Meiji Restoration, there's finally a way for Kiwi passport-holders to book a trip to Tokyo for leisure.



But it's not quite so simple as that. Nor is it the post-pandemic "opening of the floodgates" that we've seen elsewhere.



For the past two years Japan has been steadfast in keeping Covid 19 out - even holding an Olympic Games without crowds rather than opening the borders.



Now a limited number of visitors will be granted visas, providing they are booked on approved group tours. In May, just 50 visitors from Japan's list of "blue countries" were invited to take part in trials for the scheme. Four of them were sent home after testing positive for Covid.



Those involved in "monitor" tours say the rules were extremely rigid: only using private transport, constant guide presence, and sticking to a pre-agreed route and itinerary.



However, team members from travel specialists Inside Japan, who had Australian staff on these trials, were delighted to be back.



"Obviously this was a somewhat strange way to travel but we were pleased to have been part of this important step in Japan's reopening," said Harry Sargant, a spokesperson for the company.

Guides Lachy and Bruno were among the Japan's first international visitors on a "trial" tour in late May. Photo / Inside Japan

Since the June 10 restart, these requirements have been further relaxed, allowing 20,000 visitors a day.

Tour groups can visit any part of the country, have a bit more leeway over guide supervision and ride public transport - to the delight of tourists, wanting to ride the Shinkansen bullet train.

The escorted tours are "allowed to be run pretty much as we normally would", says Sargant.

"Although the groups will, of course, have a tour leader, there is a little bit of flexibility that allows travellers to explore on their own." This means that tourists can visit an attraction or shops without supervision but must remain in the same city and have phone contact with the guide.

There is also the possibility of arranging private tours for small groups or individuals but the groups will have to pay for the guide's accommodation and time.

"These don't come cheap and obviously aren't everyone's cup of tea," says Sargant, however, Inside Japan is able to host travellers who don't want to travel as part of a mixed group tour. These first departures are set to start by the middle of July.

A lot of travel agents have delayed their return until the end of the year, when restrictions are expected to be further eased.

Among some of the first operators taking visitors from New Zealand is Wendy Wu, whose "Jewels of Japan" tour will be departing July 26.

"This will be an extremely limited group size of only 28," says spokesperson Liz Cathcart. Open to visitors from the UK, Australia and New Zealand, it will be the first to see what the interest is like.

"It will be an escorted trip and we obviously won't be able to arrange any pre- or post-trip accommodation, but it's for those travellers who want to be first off the plane."

Visitors on the 12-day trip from Tokyo to Kyoto will be some of the first international guests to see the country in over two years.





Following the announcement at the beginning of the month, uptake on trips has picked up dramatically with interest peaking around next year's cherry blossom season.





Visiting Japan: what you need to know

Unless you're an athlete or in possession of a Japanese passport, it's likely been a while since you last visited the country.

Here's what you need to know:

A tour group enters the Dazaifu Tenmangu shrine in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo / Getty Images

The journey starts here

Gone are the days of visa on arrival. Kiwis are now able to obtain a 90-day tourist visa for group travel.



You will have to apply in advance through an approved travel agency when booking your tour. Once you've booked your "guided package tour" the agency will apply for your ERFS certificate which will be used to apply for an entry visa. This can be done on your behalf by the agency or via one of the consular offices in Wellington, Auckland or Christchurch.



The Japanese embassy to New Zealand gives waiting times at around one week, but could take longer.



The New Zealand embassy advises that "holidays for individual tourists are still not yet possible and only tourist groups with both pre-arranged tour schedules and tour guides by a travel agency are acceptable".



Non-New Zealand passport-holders can also apply for a tourist visa, but will have to show their valid New Zealand visa.







Who to travel with

The number of travel agencies offering "escorted package tours" are extremely limited.

Wendy Wu Tours is offering its first trip to Japan from July 26, with a limited group of just 28 travellers.

The company says that it is offering visa assistance to UK, Australia and New Zealand customers. However, there may be an additional cost for flights, given the limited number of flights into the country.



Air New Zealand flies once weekly to Tokyo Narita from Auckland, with a view to increase this from this month. Most other flights to Japan connect via Sydney.



Other group tours are deferring their trips until later in the year, when there is more clarity and potentially flexibility for travellers.





You will need

Travellers will need to provide proof of vaccination status and a travellers "pledge" agreeing to the terms of travel.



The recommended way of doing this is via the MySOS app, which can be downloaded prior to arrival. hco.mhlw.go.jp/fasttrack/en



Travel insurance is required to enter Japan, which must include cover for Covid-19 medical expenses.



Visitors will also need to provide a negative pre-departure Covid test, submitted 72 hours before departure.





What to expect

So you've got your visa, done your paperwork and boarded the plane. Japan has never been so close. There are some measures you still need to follow after you set off on your trip.

Under the current entry conditions visitors on the "escorted package tours" must either enter the country with their tour guide or meet them at the airport.

There's even an emergency call line for lost tourists, should you get separated from your group.

While many of the pieces of Covid-19 advice may seem familiar and now common sense, there are some that might be new to travellers.

No talking in public baths and the insistence that travellers check their temperature at hotels are pieces of advice you might not have received in New Zealand.

There is particular emphasis on mask etiquette. The Japanese Tourism Agency says that it is expected people wear a mask when talking to strangers in public places, even outdoors.

Checklist

JAPAN

DETAILS

For details of Wendy Wu's Japan tours, go to wendywutours.co.nz