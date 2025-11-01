Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Japan winter travel guide: Top onsen towns for relaxing hot spring baths

Arundhati Hazra
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Japan is famous for its onsen culture. Photo / 123RF

Japan is famous for its onsen culture. Photo / 123RF

Not fussed on ski slopes? While friends and family carve up the powdery mountains, treat yourself to a trip to one of these famous onsen towns, writes Arundhati Hazra.

Sitting in a hot spring pool in the chilly winter air, your breath fogging up in misty swirls, admiring snowy peaks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save