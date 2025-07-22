Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jackson, Mississippi: The pulse of blues, gospel and soul music

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Jackson mural depicting the city's icons: Medgar Evers, Eudora Welty, Thalia Mara and David Banner. Photo / Travel South

Jackson mural depicting the city's icons: Medgar Evers, Eudora Welty, Thalia Mara and David Banner. Photo / Travel South

In the Deep South, Varsha Anjali visits the recording studio dubbed the “last soul company” where the artist who sang one of her favourite songs made her claim to fame.

I was driving alone one evening on State Highway 32 close to Taupō when I heard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save