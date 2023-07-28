Foul! Lake Garda police reportedly handed over 100 fines this weekend for ball games and noise pollution. Photo / Tiachen Aier, Unaplash

Tourists in central Europe have kicked off after being given a $1000 penalty over a game of football.

Northern Italy’s lakes are a popular summer spot for Europe’s tourists to cool off, especially during Italy’s record heatwave.

However, local news has reported that one of Italy’s five Grandi Laghi is not playing ball.

Tourists at Lake Garda were warned that wearing the wrong clothes, in the wrong place or playing games could now be punishable by fines of between €100 and €600 ($177-$1063).

Bathing in the Italian Alps is a common sight, but this week l’Adige reported that police were tightening up rules against anti-social tourists.

Close to the Swiss - Austrian border, thousands of tourists arrive every summer. Not all of whom are well behaved.

Lake Garda, near Verona in north Italy, has drawn up new penalties against unruly tourists. Photo / Louis Tripp, Unsplash

Many Veronese lakeside towns already have bylaws against the wearing of bathing costumes and jandals and other such “inappropriate” clothing.

However local police commander Filippo Paoli says the new rules go beyond policing no-bikini zones.

They have not been slow to hand out on-the-spot fines, particularly for German tourists on a short trip across the border.

This weekend there were over 100 fines levied against “youths”, according to tagesblatt Stern.

The fines included for “ball games, played in such a way that bathers were disturbed, loud noises and music.”

“The beaches of Lake Garda must be places where all residents and tourists can enjoy the beauty of nature and enjoy rest and relaxation,” said commander Paoli.

This tightening up of rules comes as tourists flock to the lakes during a summer heatwave. Last week there were heatwave warnings issued across 16 cities in Italy.

Lake Garda’s rules for orderly bathing

Local newspaper Corriere del Sud published a concise list of the new rules for holidaymakers.

There are now signs on the shore warning against bicycles, pets, smoking, skinny dipping, splashing bystanders, singing or shouting.

Football is also banned along with “games that involve running, throwing objects, pushing or pulling things or people.”

As a popular destination for summer graduations the towns on the Eastern shore, from

Malcesine to Peschiera, have banned “excessive graduation parties” and swimwear worn in the streets.