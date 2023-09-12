More than 2100 people have been killed after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake. Time is now running out for those still missing, as rescue crews work around the clock to look for survivors. Video / NZ Herald

Following Morocco’s magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Friday, the deadliest in one hundred years, much of the country south of Marrakech is still recovering.

It has been a national tragedy which has cost the lives of over 2000 people, known to have died in the quakes, concentrated around the Atlas Mountains.

However, with the cooler autumn months ahead, the quake has coincided with a peak arrival time for international visitors. There are thousands of international travellers in the country or with plans to visit. Many are asking, should tourists be visiting Morocco at this time?

The New Zealand MFAT travel advisory warns of possible transport disruption and aftershocks, but does not advise against travel to the country.

There are around 44 New Zealanders known to be in Morocco during the earthquake.

With the epicentre just 70km south of the popular tourist city of Marrakech, there are concerns from visitors not wanting to overburden infrastructure damaged by the quake.

Still there are tour operators, airlines and hotels continuing to take bookings and guests, with some important changes to service. TUI, one of Europe’s largest all-inclusive package operators, says they have groups arriving this week on 11 and 15 September as planned.

With thousands of bookings due to arrive in the country for the Autumn, tourists are still assessing if it is safe or appropriate to travel to Morocco.

The effects of the earthquake in Medina in Marrakech, Morocco New Zealand Herald photograph by Sarah Pollok 10 September 2023

Is it safe to travel to Morocco now?

“Airports are reported to be open and functional,” said a statement on the Safe Travel website, this weekend.

“If you are planning to travel to Morocco you should check with your accommodation provider or tour operator to confirm arrangements before departing, in case of disruption or damage caused by the earthquake.”

New Zealanders in Morocco are encouraged to register their details with SafeTravel consular service.

Around 300,000 Moroccans have been directly affected by Friday's earthquake with houses and infrastructure badly affected.

It is up to travellers to assess if their travel is necessary. However some tour operators, airlines and travel providers are giving travellers the option to rebook travel or discuss options.

Are Marrakech flights affected by the Morocco earthquake?

Scheduled international flights are continuing into Marrakech Menara Airport as planned, with Ryanair and EasyJet links still flying passengers.

Some carriers scheduled additional capacity this weekend for passengers who wished to bring flights forward and return early following the earthquake disruption.

British Airways and Air France have offered fare flexibility for passengers wishing to change or cancel flights, with the UK national carrier dropping change or cancellation fees for customers travelling into Marrakech before the 24 September.

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco. Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy, AP

Will cancelled Morocco trips be covered by insurance?

While many travellers may wish to cancel or change their trips to Morocco, which is dealing with the humanitarian crisis.

However, travel insurers may not refund costs if travellers choose to end trips early or cancel plans unless they have been directly affected by the earthquake. Normal routes of travel and international flights continue to operate, and MFAT travel has not advised New Zealanders against travel.

Those with upcoming plans to visit Morocco are advised to contact tour operators and travel providers first, to discuss options.

Morocco quake

What are tour operators doing in Morocco after the earthquake?

Many tour operators have taken the decision to cancel scheduled trips to areas of Morocco badly affected by the earthquakes.

Intrepid Travel, for whom Morocco is one of their biggest markets for group tours, says they had over 650 customers and 80 local tour operators in the country when the quake hit on Friday. All tour groups have been accounted for.

The Herald’s Sarah Pollok who was among these guests, praised the professionalism of the operator, describing the “relief of having support in the time of crisis.”

Departures have been cancelled until Tuesday 12 September, to allow for emergency services to respond to the crisis.

Zina Bencheikh, the French-Moroccan MD of EMEA for Intrepid Travel, said that her company had pledged to match donations to its Morocco Earthquake Appeal, up to AU$100,000.

“Through this relief effort, we hope to give back to the country that has given so much to our travel community,” said Bencheikh.

“My heart is with Morocco, my home, and one of the most special places in the world.”

G Adventures said it was cancelling tours across six areas, worst affected by the quake. Though all other Morocco departures would be continuing as planned, a spokesperson for the company said it would not return to the Atlas mountains until it was appropriate.

The German package tour company the TUI Group is continuing operations in Morocco, saying none of its hotel staff or guests had been affected by the quake and would continue to follow government travel advisories.

“We are pleased to confirm that we’ve seen minimal damage to hotels and that our customers in Morocco are continuing with their holidays,” said a statement from the company this morning.

The company said they were “deeply saddened” by last week’s earthquakes but this week’s planned arrivals on 11 and 15 September would continue as scheduled.

There were a reported 125 parties booked via the tour operator, none of whom have elected to alter travel plans despite being briefly evacuated from hotels on Friday night.