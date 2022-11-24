Internationally acclaimed photographer Steve McCurry reflects on favourite travel memories

Internationally acclaimed photographer Steve McCurry in the Galapagos. Photo / Supplied

The award-winning photojournalist reveals his most memorable travel moments

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

When I was 19 years old, I went to Europe for a gap year. I stayed in Stockholm and Amsterdam, working odd jobs to pay for food and a place to stay. I left the Netherlands for an overland trip to Istanbul. While I was in college I took off two terms and went to Africa and Latin America. The desire to travel and push back the boundaries has always been an important element in my life.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

When I was younger, my family used to visit my grandparents in South Carolina each summer. The most fun about being there was exploring their big property. My sisters used to read in the afternoon while I went out on adventures.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Over the years, my greatest inspiration has been [French photographer] Henri-Cartier Bresson who had a great sense of timing, composition, and humanity. I was also inspired by Andre Kertesz, Dorothea Lange, and Elliott Erwitt.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

The greatest trip I took was my first foray into Afghanistan with a group of Mujahideen. I was woefully unprepared for the terrain we would be crossing and the hours we would be walking, but it was the biggest adventure of my life.

And the worst?

Baghdad, Iraq. In The summer of 1986, when there were frequent sandstorms the temperature would be off the charts every day. The situation was that the government “minders” never gave me an opportunity to go out on my own, and I was so closely monitored that I had no opportunity to do my own work. The government agents assigned to me would often show up late to my hotel and we weren’t allowed to work without them.

What destination did you dream of most while borders were closed due to the pandemic?

I had planned to go back to Burma and the trip had to be put on hold for more than two years.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

I just take the essentials - I carry my equipment with me in the cabin and the things that I check are things that don’t matter if they are lost. If my bag does not arrive at the destination, I can still work upon landing and buy what I need.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

It was always my dream to visit the Galapagos Islands. It’s one of the most unique places in the world. It is very exciting to be in close proximity to the birds, sea lions, lizards, and giant tortoises. The animals have been habituated to humans, and do not fear people. It is unique to these islands which were first described by Charles Darwin during his voyage on the HMS Beagle in the mid-nineteenth century.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I drop my bags and spend time with my wife and daughter.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Often I take my family with me on trips, but when the timing doesn’t work out, I miss them the most.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Albania is a country that was closed off to the world for half a century. It has recently been working hard to attract tourists and foreign investments.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Learning about people and places is the best part of travel. I often make new friends and catch up with people whom I’ve met on previous trips.

