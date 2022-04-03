Porto is one of the most picturesque cities in Europe. Photo / 123RF

FIVE TASTY REASONS TO VISIT PORTUGAL

1. It's (relatively) safe

Portugal has one of the highest rates of vaccination against Covid-19 in the world, with more than 91 per cent of the total eligible population double-vaccinated and more than 60 per cent boosted. After a surge in new Omicron cases in January, numbers are now trending downwards and hospitalisation rates are low.

At the time of publication, Kiwi travellers to Portugal must either show proof of vaccination, or valid recovery certificate or a negative Covid test (PCR, 72 hours before boarding, or RAT, 24 hours before boarding).

Face masks are mandatory on public transport and in closed spaces, but you no longer need to give proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter establishments like accommodation, bars and indoor restaurants, or tourist sites.

2. It's a great place for a city break

Lisbon will enchant first-time visitors, with its stunning architecture, cobbled streets, colourful trams, sun-kissed coastline, world-class shopping, restaurants and nightlife, and a multitude of scenic lookouts where you can grab a drink and enjoy the sun setting over the city. Porto, sliced in two by the Douro River, is one of the most picturesque cities in the world. But don't miss Portugal's other, lesser-known city destinations - Guimarães, Tavira and Sintra - to get further off the well-worn tourist trail.

3. Brilliant beaches and sunsets

The Algarve in the south is Portugal's most famous beach region, but you'll also find gorgeous spots all along the Atlantic coast, with lovely coastal towns to base yourself in. Facing west, the Atlantic beaches offer incredible sunsets and charming beachside restaurants to view them from. Want to make your trip even more of an adventure? How about trying a guided cycling tour from Porto, heading south to Lisbon? Exodus Travel offers 8- and 9-day tours which are highly recommended. If you're a keen surfer, Portugal is also the destination for you – the country has some of the world's most renowned breaks and awe-inspiring big waves.

Carvoeiro, in Portugal's Algarve region. Photo / Getty Images

4. Mouth-watering food and wine

Portugal: The Cookbook by Leandro Carreira, shows you how to recreate classic dishes at home. But nothing can be better than eating them in the country itself, accompanied by a glass of local wine or port. Must-visit spots included the Douro Valley, where vineyards cling to the hillsides next to the river (take a multi-day river cruise to see it from the water); Porto, to see where port is aged and bottled; and Alentejo, to sample vinho verde – green wine – which is made from young grapes.

5. Fabulous fado music

Don't miss an opportunity to visit a fado bar or club while you're in Portugal – a live performance of the soaring, melancholic music will captivate. Fado means "fate" and the music dates back hundreds of years. Performers sing songs of love, loss and longing, and the emotion is easily conveyed, even if you don't speak the language.

For more travel tips, see visitportugal.com

Portugal has, over centuries of global exploration and expansion, brought a global larder of ingredients to its shores. Photo / Mario Ambrazio and Rafael Rodrigues, Raw Studio

In this extract from his new book, Portugal: The Cookbook, Leandro Carreira explains this history behind the country's cuisine and gives a recipe for one of its classic sweet treats.

Officially the oldest nation-state in Europe, Portugal has, over centuries of global exploration and expansion, brought a global larder of ingredients to its shores — potatoes and sugar from the Americas, and spices from India are all still key to our eating habits today. Added to these, Nordic preservation techniques account for the national tradition of salt-curing fish, especially cod. The scaffold of Portuguese cuisine is built from these influences from abroad, as well as the country's influence on the rest of the world.

For the most part of our history, we have been a poor country, with limited access to finer ingredients and a populace fed on the things the monarchy and elites rejected: stale bread, bad wine, vegetable trimmings and animal offal (variety meats). But from such limitations, ingenuity inevitably develops, and some of our most appreciated and classic dishes, like Acorda (a sort of bread porridge) and Sarrabulho (pork offal stew) are testament to this deep tradition. The country was, out of necessity, therefore, an early adopter of "nose-to-tail" eating. Cured meats, heads, trotters, tails… this is how I grew up, eating fish heads cooked on the grill and boiled, salted pig bones with cornbread.

Despite a history of relative poverty, Portugal has always benefited from a rich and diverse landscape that encompasses fertile, flat farmlands and salt marshes. Just a short drive south from Lisbon, for instance, in the river Sado, rice has been grown since the 1500s.

Leandro Carreira, author of Portugal: The Cookbook. Photo / Supplied

But the most consumed product in Portugal by far is bacalhau (salt cod), with numbers suggesting an average annual consumption of 6kg per person. It's no wonder that its nickname is fiel amigo, or "faithful friend". It is said that there are as many as a thousand different recipes for bacalhau, and although I think this may well be an exaggeration, it cannot be far off the mark.

For years, the only things known to the world that came out of Portugal were port wine from the Douro, pasteis de nata (custard tart) and bacalhau (salt cod). This massive over-simplification has perhaps been standing in the way of a fuller appreciation of the many edible delights the country has to offer.

You can find recipes for the many and varied Portuguese dishes – like salt cod, bread porridge, soups, stews, salads and more – in Carreira's book. But why not start by mastering a classic? Here's his recipe for pasteis de nata.

Custard Tarts are a classic sweet treat of Portuguese cuisine. Photo / Mario Ambrazio and Rafael Rodrigues, Raw Studio

CUSTARD TARTS

Lisbon

In 1982, Maria de Lourdes Modesto said the following of the pastel de nata in her essential cookbook Traditional Portuguese Cooking: 'These pastries are probably the most important Portuguese speciality ever sold.' Almost four decades later, they remain the ultimate national symbol of Portugal. Today's pasteis de nata recipes are adaptations of the original that dates back to the 16th century, when they were made in monasteries and convents all over the country. These palm-sized tarts have a melt-in-the-mouth, fragile, flaky crust and a not-too-sweet custard that is caramelised and darkened in spots. Locals visit their neighbourhood pastry shops in search of the best-tasting pastel de nata. The cake pans used to bake these tarts are not the same as muffin pans – they are smaller and flatter. You can find them online, or use a 10-cm round cake pan that is 2cm high.

Preparation time: 3 hours 30 minutes, plus 2 hours 45 minutes resting and overnight chilling

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Makes: 35

For the filling:

320g caster sugar

50g cornflour

4 egg yolks

600ml whole milk

1 vanilla pod, split lengthwise and seeds scraped out

Pared rind of 2 lemons

For the puff pastry (or use ready-made puff pastry):

600g plain flour

480g unsalted butter

Sea salt

To finish:

Icing sugar, for dusting

Ground cinnamon, for dusting

To make the puff pastry, put the flour into a mound on a work counter. Put 320ml water into a jug or measuring jug and season with a pinch of salt. Make a small well in the middle of the flour and pour in the water. Start mixing the flour into the water to form a smooth dough, then cover with a tea towel and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

Divide the butter into three equal portions. Lay a large piece of food wrap on a work counter. Cut the first portion of butter into thin slices and lay these on the food wrap in a 20cm square. Put a second piece of food wrap on top of the butter and use a rolling pin to flatten the butter into a thin 20cm square sheet. Repeat with the remaining two portions of butter so that you have three sheets of butter. The butter needs to be cool but pliable when added to the dough, so chill the sheets and remove each one from the fridge only 5 minutes before using it.

Roll the dough out on a floured work counter into a 21cm square. Put a sheet of butter in the centre of the dough, leaving a 5mm border. Fold the dough and butter in half by folding the top half down, then fold in half again by folding from left to right. Roll out into another 21cm square, then transfer to a baking sheet, cover and rest in the fridge for 25 minutes. Repeat with the remaining two sheets of butter. Rest the dough each time you add the butter. When you have used up all the butter, roll the dough into a rectangle 32 x 20cm. Roll the dough tightly into a cylinder, starting from the long edge. Cover the dough in food wrap and leave to rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour or overnight. If using ready-made puff pastry, roll the pastry out to a rectangle 32 x 20cm. Roll the pastry tightly into a cylinder, cover and rest in the fridge for 1 hour.

To make the filling, put the sugar into a saucepan with 320ml water and heat over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Turn up the heat to medium and boil for 8–10 minutes until it reaches 116C on a thermometer.

Meanwhile, put the cornflour, egg yolks, milk, vanilla pod and seeds and lemon rind into a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Once the sugar has reached temperature, remove the pan from the heat and whisk the syrup into the milk mixture. Mix well, then pour the mixture back into the pan and put over a low heat and cook for 4–5 minutes, or until it thickens. Remove and discard the lemon rind and vanilla pod, then strain through a chinois or sieve into a clean bowl and leave to cool. Cover and chill until needed.

Using a sharp knife, cut slices from the dough cylinder, about 5mm thick, making a downwards cut and not slicing. Each portion should be about 25g, but this will depend on the size of your pans or pan.

Have a bowl of cold water nearby. Arrange all the cake pans on several baking sheets and keep them in the fridge. One at a time, place a circle of pastry in the bottom of each pan, making sure the layers of butter are seen when viewed from above. This ensures the pastry will rise outwards and upwards as it bakes. Wet your thumb in the cold water and press the dough towards the outer edge of the pan, filling up to the rim. Repeat with all the pans, then put them back in the fridge to rest for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 240C.

Fill the lined pans with the filling, almost to the top. Bake in the oven for 13–15 minutes, or until the filling is almost set with browned spots on the top and the dough is crisp and golden. Remove from the oven and dust with icing sugar and ground cinnamon. Serve warm or cold. These tarts are best eaten on the day they are made.

Portugal: The Cookbook by Leandro Carreira (Phaidon, $95), phaidon.com