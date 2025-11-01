Red Bridge. Photo / Neat Places

Decibel Wines

A counter-culture winery making fine (but fun!) wines, Decibel’s tasting room and shop can be found on the corner of Hasting’s main drag. Founded in 2009 by Daniel Brennan, Decibel has cultivated deep connections with wine growers in the Hawke’s Bay region and beyond to produce several varieties across three distinct wine ranges: Decibel, Guinta and Testify. Pop into their urban space to taste delicious wines, paired with tasty Tio Pablo snacks, and keep an eye on their calendar of lively community events.

Decibel café. Photo / Neat Places

Pom Pom Florals

Owner Emilie Fountaine originally started Pom Pom Florals out of her home, before making the jump to a gorgeous retail space at the end of 2023. Here, you’ll find a mix of fresh and dried flowers, available in pre-made bouquets as well as arrangements customised to suit any style, season and occasion. Monthly subscriptions are also available if you’re keen to make flowers a regular part of your everyday space. The best part about Pom Pom? It’s so much more than just a florist, with a beautifully curated selection of local goods popping up between the blooms. There’s paintings by local artist Abby Merson, wine and liquor from small independent Hawke’s Bay makers, Real World skincare, and plenty of other delights.

Pompom Florals. Photo / Neat Places

Cupple

A good cup of coffee and the perfect flaky pastry are worth travelling for. Luckily, locals don’t have to go too far to find this heavenly combination, as centrally located Cupple delivers on both fronts with coffee serving Firsthand Coffee and Ya Bon pastries and bread. This popular café exudes cool vibes, from the minimalist interior and decor, the visually pleasing cabinet lineup, to the buzzing mood surrounding you.

Cupple, Hastings. Photo / Neat Places

Hawthorne Coffee Roastery

This local coffee roastery started out way back in 1999 – so you can bet they know their beans and brews better than most. Follow the aroma of freshly roasted coffee all the way to Havelock North for a smooth brew served in a warm and bustling setting, filled with regulars on the go flowing in and out of the space. Our advice? Order your coffee (with a pastry or donut thrown in, of course), and grab a seat at one of the leaner tables for front-row views of the roastery entertainment through the large window.

Hawthorne, Havelock North. Photo / Neat Places

Real World

Real World products have become a celebrated staple in bathrooms and kitchens across Aotearoa. This renowned New Zealand-made brand crafts natural, nourishing products to provide restorative care for people and the places we inhabit. Everything is made in small batches at their factory in Hastings, which also acts as Real World’s flagship store and HQ. Browse the shelves, sample the balms, creams and lotions, sniff the candles and get a sneak peek into the back room where all the making magic happens.

Real World, Hastings. Photo / Neat Places

Hawkes Bay Farmers’ Market

Operating since 2000, the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest and largest in the country. Every Sunday, the beautiful Waikoko Gardens fill with stallholders showcasing the best of the region – from fresh fruit and vegetables to award-winning olive oil, honey straight from the hive, flaky pastries, handmade pasta, wine, and much more. Add in live music, a dedicated kids area, and plenty of coffee and food trucks, and it’s easy to see why locals and visitors love spending a sunny Sunday here.

Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market, Hastings. Photo / Neat Places

Common Room

Common Room on Heretaunga Street is a Hastings gem – part bar, part live entertainment hub, and all heart. Since 2013, it has been a space where friends (and soon-to-be friends) can enjoy great drinks, live music, comedy, and good banter. The vibe is eclectic, with colourful walls, leather sofas, pinball machines, and a buzzing garden bar. Whether you’re here for the tunes, the laughs, or just a relaxed night out, Common Room delivers.

The Common Room. Photo / Neat Places

Giant Public House

Back in Havelock North, Giant Public House is the ultimate spot for a laid-back catch-up, family gathering, or a few pints with mates. What started as a side project has grown into a welcoming brewery and pub with a strong community vibe. There’s something for everyone on tap, including rotating guest brews and local wines. The menu, crafted by Gina’s Food Truck, features elevated pub fare, from burgers to bar snacks. With long tables and a buzzing atmosphere, this is a true local fave.

Giant Brewing, Havelock North. Photo / Neat Places

The Little Red Bookshop

Every city needs at least one good secondhand bookshop – and Hastings locals have struck gold with The Little Red Bookshop. Search through endless stacks of novels, travel guides, biographies, cooking books, cute children’s picture books, and even a collection of vintage vinyl and old-school board games. It’s impossible not to get swept up in the nostalgia and charm of The Little Red Bookshop, so make sure you schedule in plenty of browsing time.

The Little Red Bookshop, Hastings. Photo / Neat Places

Muse Art Gallery

This creative hub opened in Havelock North in 2017, filling a long-standing gap in the local art scene. With ever-changing exhibitions featuring local and national artists, there’s always something new to discover – and the unique open-stockroom concept gives visitors access to hidden gems. As part of their goal to make art collecting more accessible, Muse has a section dedicated to more affordable art, while their table of gifts is perfect for those looking for something small but special.

Muse Art Gallery, Havelock North. Photo / Neat Places

This story originally featured on Neat Places.