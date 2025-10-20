Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Inside Hilary Barry’s exclusive African luxury rail adventure and safari

Jenni Mortimer
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Hilary Barry on Viva Expedition's Africa by Rail trip in August.

Hilary Barry on Viva Expedition's Africa by Rail trip in August.

New Zealanders have grown accustomed to seeing Hilary Barry in their lounges Monday-Friday, 7pm, for the past seven years, as the host of TVNZ’s Seven Sharp.

This means that when the presenter is absent from the couch, there’s a flood of queries from loyal viewers wondering where she’s gone.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save