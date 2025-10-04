Advertisement
Inside Fiji’s Loloma Hour: How visitors can help reefs and rainforests

Frankie Adkins
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An initiative in Fiji invites visitors to leave behind more than footprints. Photo / Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji

Frankie Adkins gets his hands dirty during an unconventional ‘happy hour’ and discovers a delight that outlasts the kind you get from a mojito.

In Fiji, loloma means to act with generosity, guided by love. During my trip to Savusavu, Fiji’s lush “hidden paradise”, I slipped into leisurely holiday mode

