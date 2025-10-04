Climate change looms over the archipelago, with sea-level rise, bleaching reefs and tropical cyclones impacting Fiji’s 333 islands. The Loloma Hour initiative hopes to channel 5000 hours of visitor time into conservation, with 40 different activities to choose from at 20 participating hotels. This could be anything, from planting a mangrove tree, wading into a beach clean, or learning about sea turtle conservation.

Lolomo Hour helps the surrounding environment thrive. Photo / Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji

At Jean-Michel Cousteau Hotel, an eco-resort along a palm-fringed road from Savusavu, loloma is woven into the rhythm of each day.

Founded by the son of famous scuba diver and explorer Jacques Cousteau, it’s no surprise the hotel is a beacon of ocean conservation and Fijian culture. Inspired by a traditional Fijian village, Cousteau has a collection of 25 bures – traditional huts built from timber and thatched with palm fronds.

Loloma Hour turns happy hour into hands-on eco action across 20 resorts. Photo / Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji

Every evening I return to my room to find a piece of parchment on the bed, which reveals the activity for tomorrow. Take Monday, the Day of Coral, with dives scheduled in the kaleidoscopic reef, or beach cleans along the hotel’s shoreline. Or Thursday, the Day of the Rainforest, where guests can plant trees, and receive a progress picture every three months. These environmental activities are interspersed with Fijian fun and games – hermit crab racing, heritage basket weaving or listening to the harmonies of a local church choir.

Some of the conservation activities on offer include planting mangrove trees. Photo / Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji

One morning Morell shows me a scattering of scrubby mangroves hugging the beach. Every Wednesday, she leads a Loloma Hour activity where guests can plant mangrove seedlings. Found in tropical areas, mangroves prevent erosion and are a nursery grounds for a medley of sea creatures. “By planting mangroves, you’re showing your love to the sea,” she says. Morell, who is from Vanua Levu and has worked at Cousteau since 2017, helps introduce children to the underwater world. Cohorts of mini marine biologists attend the resort’s “School Under the Sea” – receiving a graduation certificate at the end. “It’s important to educate the kids as they’re the future generations of tomorrow,” she says.

Several evenings a week, Morell holds a marine biology presentation in the resort’s restaurant. She flicks through slides of electric blue fish, graceful manta rays, geometric turtles – familiarising guests to some of the 37 species endemic to Fiji. “Most of the guests come here on vacation but it’s really important for them to learn what’s happening over the world and stay connected,” she says.

Loloma Hour is a Tourism Fiji initiative that asks visitors to spend a “happy hour” replenishing nature. Photo / Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji

Just like nature itself, Lolama Hour looks different depending on where in Fiji you are. At Six Senses Fiji on Malolo Island, guests can contribute to the conservation of critically endangered Fijian crested iguanas. While Seventh Heaven, Fiji’s floating bar in the Mamanuca Islands, offers a coral planting experience in the nearby reef.

For Morell, she hopes more people will give back to Fiji. “I’d love them to leave something behind – a seedling, a tree, a coral, that will have a positive impact on the environment,” she says.

The journalist stayed courtesy of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort.