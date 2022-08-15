Chicken, beef or ground grasshopper?

A Japanese carrier has introduced a range of inflight meals made from insects, "environmentally-friendly meal option".

Since July, Zipair of Tokyo has been offering passengers the option for protein-rich meals which have a fraction of the carbon footprint of a conventional airline meal.

Using Gryllus - a branded ground insect meal - they have been replacing meat in some of their onboard dishes.

"The ingredients in both meals feature a protein rich edible insect in powder form, gryllus bimaculatus," said a release from the airline. "By consuming an alternative source rich in protein, these actions can positively impact climate change."

Insect burger: Zipair's patties and buns have healthy lashings of ground insect. Photo / Supplied

Currently cricket powder is being served as a chilli burger and "prawn" Pescatore pasta on international routes to Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu and Los Angeles.

These special insect-based meals must be reserved in advance, and cost around $17.50pp. However the airline, which is a low-cost subsidiary of JAL, hopes that the insect-based options will help cut down on food waste and emissions.

Yet one can't help but feel a passenger jet service trying to promote climate conscientiousness through insect-based catering is a wriggly proposal. It's a bit rich.

Insect supplier Gryllus who developed the recipes says that the protein is based on a "circular food economy."

The crickets used for the meals are dense in protein and raised eating food waste - which makes them incredibly efficient, if no more appealing.

Zipair's Pasta Pescatore is made with Gallus grasshopper powder. Photo / Supplied

At least there is no danger of being served cricket accidentally.

The no-frills carrier is one of the only international airlines which do not include a meal-service as standard.

Zipair says it has "implemented a policy to only serve meals to those that reserve inflight meals in advance, which helps reduce food waste on each flight."

It hopes that the cricket meal and other "alternative protein sources" might further reduce food waste.

With the prospect of a 10 hour flight to LAX without a meal, you too might eat an insect burger.