Beautiful aerial view panorama night Verona sunset Italy. Photo / 123F

A LIFE IN TRAVEL

JUSTIN LEWIS

The Indian Ink Theatre Company director shares his favourite travel experiences.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I was 21 and headed off to Italy with a one-way ticket and half a plan. I ended up living in Venice for six months, staying with a priest and sharing a room with an escapee from the Yugoslav War. I was a guide in Basilica San Marco with a group of young people from all over the world and in the evenings, when all the tourists went home, Venice revealed herself as a truly magical city to live in. I still have friends there and went back recently. Airbnb has destroyed the city – no one can live there anymore.

The Basilica di San Marco and San Marco Square in Venice, Italy. Architecture and landmark of Venice. Photo / 123F

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

My father loved to go to isolated spots, camping by the beach or staying in the bush. I’ve always had a deep love of the West Coast as a result.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I’d like to think it was Jack Kerouac or Hunter S Thompson but the reality is much more Lonely Planet guidebook.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

Sri Lanka with my partner and daughters. Elephants in the wild, fun surf breaks, a rich culture and my favourite people with me – what’s not to love?

Herd of elephants in Sri Lanka in a summer day. Photo / 123F

And the worst?

Every trip is great. It’s often moments within a trip that are bad – like getting Delhi Belly in Delhi literally as I was boarding the plane. Longest flight of my life.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

Overpack and pack early. I even take my pillow with me.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad – and why?

The USA constantly surprises me – I love it. Until I went there, I hadn’t realised how diverse and rich the culture is. I’m lucky enough that touring our plays takes me places I wouldn’t otherwise think to visit and I always discover something unexpected.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Sunset – Verona (the city of Romeo and Juliet), a thunderstorm and a first kiss. Sunrise – Pidurangala Rock Sigiriya, Sri Lanka. A 4.30am start climbing, get to the top just as the day arrives with all its wonder.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

A shower followed by a cup of tea as I appreciate my home.

Director, producer and co-writer Justin Lewis with his dog. Photo / Supplied

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My Aikido training.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime, and why?

Japan. I’ve been practising Aikido for nearly 30 years and I’ve never been to the home of this beautiful martial art.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Being out of my comfort zone but knowing that I can go home and get back in my comfort zone.

Justin Lewis directs Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Dirty Work playing at Q Theatre until July 2, before heading to Nelson, Christchurch, Wellington and Tauranga indianink.co.nz/our-plays/dirty-work