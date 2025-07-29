After venturing into these quieter corners with two kids (aged 9 and 11), a hefty tube of SPF 50, and not much of a plan, I can confirm there’s another side to this Balearic gem. One that’s extremely family-friendly, filled with barefoot luxury for the grown-ups and unexpected magic for the young ’uns.

We based ourselves on a yacht moored in Botafoc Marina, which gave us the freedom to roam at our own pace. That said, Ibiza is just as enchanting from dry land, whether you’re tucked into a rural finca or at a stylish but low-key beach hotel. Our first stop was Dalt Vila, the fortified old town perched above Ibiza Town. The kids clambered along the ramparts and ducked into cool stone alleys, and we followed our noses to the plaza for churros and Spanish hot chocolate – thick, rich, and just the right kind of indulgent after the ascent.

Dalt Vila is a UNESCO World Heritage site, showcasing medieval history and rich, panoramic views. Photo / Supplied

Ibiza’s capital, known to locals as Eivissa, is one of Spain’s oldest cities. Founded by the Phoenicians and layered with centuries of culture, it consists of a maze of whitewashed lanes, sun-bleached shutters and flowering bougainvillea. Climb to the Placa de la Catedral and you’ll be rewarded with panoramic views and a whole load of history. The 13th-century Catedral d’Eivissa and the ancient ruins of the Castle (soon to be transformed into a boutique Parador hotel) take centre stage and indicate that life existed here long before the ravers. Your return trek will take you through the Portal de Ses Taules, with its pastel-painted buildings and local street sellers selling olive oil and salt, plus some swanky boutiques selling obligatory floaty kaftans.

Salty seas, sandy toes, spectacular sunsets, superb night life - all in Ibiza. Photo / Supplied

The next morning, we sailed north to Cala Xarraca, a peaceful cove perfect for paddleboarding and snorkelling. The kids drifted between rocky inlets in search of fish, while we had a rare moment of coffee-and-quiet on deck. In the afternoon, we went inland to Can Muson, an organic farm where kids can cuddle goats, pick herbs and try fresh juice. The watermelon slushie and creamy goat cheese toast were declared “better than pizza,” which, from our children, is high praise indeed.

Can Muson, Ibiza's ecological paradise. Photo / Supplied

Another day we anchored off Benirras – with a beach, perfect for sandcastles – although Cala Llonga, Portinatx and Cala Vadella all have shallow, clear waters and all deserve a mention. We ended up at Santa Gertrudis, a storybook village complete with leafy squares, art galleries and wholesome cafes serving tapas: crispy patatas bravas, tender albondigas, meatballs and slices of pan con tomate – there was always something on the menu to please the offspring.

Fiery sunset hovering the waters of Benirras beach. Photo / Supplied

Another highlight was Cova de Can Marca, a stunning natural cave on the northern coast. Inside, dramatic lighting reveals ancient stalactites and underground waterfalls. The guided tour gave just the right amount of fascination – plus it gave us a break from the midday sun.

The magical and mysterious Es Vedra, home to Ibiza's rich legends and myths. Photo / Supplied

Back on the boat, days ended with paddle boarding, stargazing, and watching the kids pretend the dinghy was their pirate ship. On our final night, we kayaked around Cala Vadella before heading to Las Dalias, Ibiza’s most iconic hippie market. The kids were enchanted by the live music, spontaneous dancing (and stalls selling handmade toys). We picked up woven bracelets and a couple of mugs – had time permitted, I may even have stopped for an open-air massage.

Ibiza, past towering billboards and colorful beach clubs, is also a blanket of turquoise waters and aquamarine skies. Photo / 123RF

Would I recommend Ibiza for families? Unreservedly. The party may still be there, but so is a softer, more soulful side that welcomes children, rewards curiosity, and offers space to breathe. You just must be willing to look past the billboards and beach clubs – the kids swam in warm turquoise water, climbed trees, ate new foods and fell asleep under a blanket of stars. And somewhere in the mix of coves, caves, and churros, we rediscovered something too: how much fun it is to slow down, share wonder, and see the world through their eyes.

Ibiza shows a more soulful side that welcomes families and offers space to breathe. Photo / 123RF

Next time, we might skip the yacht and stay in a whitewashed farmhouse. Or we might not change a thing. Either way, Ibiza has earned its place on our family’s list of best-ever holidays – and yes, we’ll be back, with swimsuits, sketchbooks, and probably a little more space in the suitcase for some adorable handmade sandals.

DETAILS

For more information on Ibiza, visit ibiza.travel/en/

The writer sailed on a Fountaine Pajot Maldives 32 – Silver Surfer from Boat Around. boataround.com