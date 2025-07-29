Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ibiza for families: Discovering the island’s child-friendly side

By Sara Darling
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ibiza Town, Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain.

Ibiza Town, Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain.

Ibiza has long been considered one of the world’s top clubbing destinations, where people can party to electronic dance music 24/7. However, those willing to explore may just discover a haven for families, writes Sara Darling.

When I mentioned I was travelling to Ibiza with my best friend and her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save