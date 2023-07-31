There are several ways to use your phone while travelling overseas, but which is the best and most affordable? Photo / 123RF

There are several ways to use your phone while travelling overseas, but which is the best and most affordable? Photo / 123RF

Signing herself “Befuddled Oldie” (I’m sure you’re not), a reader writes: I have just come back from a Japan cruise and had endless trouble with my NZ phone service. Wi-Fi on the ship would have been very expensive and I wanted to use my phone on shore as well. I eventually muddled through with a combination of weekly and daily roaming but it cost me a fortune as I think I had mobile data on some of the time and don’t really understand the system. When I got back, the company refunded some of the money and said that on a future trip it would be best to buy and use a local SIM card locally. How does this work, and will I still have all my contacts?

I recommend going into their brick-and-mortar store before you go away and talking to a real, live human being (they do still have them) about where you’re going, how long you’ll be away, and how you’re likely to use your phone. They should be able to offer you a suitable plan and whether you’ll need a local SIM.

You have several options for using your phone overseas. The three most common are a daily roaming plan from your home carrier, buying an international SIM card or, as suggested, picking up a local SIM at your destination. Each has advantages and disadvantages.

Roaming happens when you use your phone outside your carrier’s network. You are a guest on a new carrier’s network and… Guess what? It’ll almost always cost more.

A daily roaming plan works best on a short trip, when you need to make calls and texts, but don’t plan on using data; or if your carrier offers free international data or calls.

An international SIM card can access mobile data and be used for calls and text services on almost any network from any carrier. They’re designed for long-term travellers or people travelling for work so are best if you’re away for longer than a month, visiting more than one country or region (e.g. Europe) and need a reasonable amount of data to stay in contact with friends and family.

What is the cheapest way to use your phone overseas? Photo / 123rf

A local SIM card, bought when you arrive at your destination, is one of the most popular methods for getting cell service abroad. You’ll find them on sale in pretty much any airport. However, I’d suggest asking your local carrier if they have a partner company in the place you’re visiting and going to that company’s official, branded store in a major city.

A local SIM card gives you a local number (you’ll have to advise friends and family asap) and you don’t have to sign up to a new contract. They’ve been around for a long time because they’re relatively cheap, simple and they work.

You won’t lose your contacts IF they’re saved to the Contacts option in your phone or an email account such as Gmail. You will if they’re saved on your NZ SIM card. If you’re unsure, talk to the phone company store – or a trusted teenager!

Reader 2 (see, we have more than one), writes: Have just returned from a fortnight in Hawaii and although we tipped for meals, taxis etc (mostly 20 per cent or slightly above) we were unsure of how much to leave for the housekeeper in our hotel. We were reserved for 12 nights and did not require much in the way of housekeeping. We did have a kitchenette and we kept this clean and tidy. In the end, we decided on $10 a night. Was this enough? We would like your advice on what the standard/average tip per night should be. Also, how much to tip the porter who took our four bags down to reception on the morning of our departure and phoned a taxi for us. We gave him $5 per bag and $5 for phoning for the taxi (ie $25). Enough?

You were generous! In Hawaii, the going rate for the housekeeper (wait for it) seems to be $2-$5 a day – and many Americans often fail to tip the housekeeper at all, although awareness of the practice is on the rise. As for the porter, the rule of thumb is $1-$2 a bag, and I’d agree with you tipping some more for the phone call.

So, you left a little more than you might have – one, it sounds like you appreciated the service and two, you went a little way towards making up for our Kiwi reputation of not tipping at all!

Do you have a question for our travel expert? Email travel@nzherald.co.nz with First Timer in the subject line.