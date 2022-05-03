Take a bracing autumn dip at Aongatete Waterfall.Photo / Supplied

There's a highway that shouldn't be rushed in the Bay of Plenty. Weaving among the foothills of Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park, SH2 has more to offer than a quick commute, writes Ceana Priest.

Wedged between skyscraping orchard hedges and with the caramelly shoreline of Waihī Beach and perky Mauao/Mount Maunganui beckoning at either end, it's easy to get tunnel vision driving along SH2. But connecting these beacons of tourism is more than just a ho-hum highway.

Mere minutes off the highway are nature walks touting mountain bathing for the brave, kink-in-the-neck tall ancient kauri and an exceptionally long wooden wharf for budding anglers. So, go rogue this autumn and discover these whānau-approved adventures while traversing the sunny Bay of Plenty.

Tūāhu Kauri | Tahāwai

Tuahu Kauri Track lookout. Photo / Supplied

A magnificent double-act of kauri trees is the drawcard for this leisurely stroll. The well-groomed trail ascends gently through a small valley past kauri "rickers" (kauri aged between 30 and 50 years) to the first junction. Ignore, then turn left one minute further along for a better "wow" moment on arrival at the mighty natives. The wraparound boardwalk helps protect the 600-year-old trees' delicate roots from kauri dieback. Return the way you came or continue for a couple of thigh-burning hours to Sentinel Rock – daunting, but the views are spectacular. If you are loitering near dusk, look out for glowworms.

Need to know: Park at the end of Hot Springs Rd off SH2. Allow 60min return to explore. Walking only. No dogs.

Aongatete Waterfall & Nature Trail | Aongatete

Take a bracing autumn dip at Aongatete Waterfall.Photo / Supplied

Bring the togs for a bracing dip in these idyllic rock pools. Although sunny days bring the crowds, there's plenty of space for everyone to find their own shallow wallowing pool as the stream cascades through a forested valley. The dirt trail is a little rooty underfoot to begin, but evens out as you stroll through pūriri and kohekohe forest before descending past kauri to Aongatete Stream. On your return, don't miss the 15-minute-long nature trail; the information panels and wētā hotel should keep kids engaged and aiming for home.

Need to know: End of Wright Rd about 20 min south of Katikati off SH2. Allow 45 min each way. Toilet by the car park. Walking only. No dogs. Trailhead is beside the gate, not across the field.

Kauri Point Jetty | Tahāwai

Cameras at the ready folks. This wooden jetty jutting 200m into turquoise waters off a pōhutukawa fringed headland, is a picturesque 10-minute detour from SH2. Beginning beneath wizened trees, the sun-soaked jetty is a popular fishing spot, so bring your favourite tackle. After traipsing along it, there's a 100m-long unmarked trail beside the lower car park that leads to a pint-sized sheltered bay for some sand-castle building. The coastal path continues for about 90 minutes return to Ōngare Point Rd, taking in several pā fortification sites, but most kid-friendly highlights surround the jetty.

Need to know: Parking at end of Chelmsford St. Toilet available. Walking only. Dogs on leads.

Bird Walk/Yeoman Walkway | Katikati

This wetland adventure begins beside a wooden sculpture of Humphrey, the immense three-ton sea elephant who famously visited Katikati during the 1980s in all his whiffy glory. With your bird-watching binoculars handy, head north alongside Uretara Stream, as there are plenty of avian delights to behold. But if the natives are elusive, towering bird sculptures lining the path should suffice. Enjoy views over regenerating wetlands for 1.5km before reaching suburbia, where you can turn around or wander back along the streets. Afterwards, explore the nation's "Mural Town" or if you are feeling contemplative, take a 40-minute stroll past haiku musings from notable poets carved onto river boulders. For more information visit katikati.org.nz

Need to know: Parking off Noble Johnston Drive at Katikati Landing. Allow 40min. Suitable for biking and walking. Dogs on leads.

Te Puna Quarry Park | Minden

Te puna quarry. Photo / Supplied

This former quarry was such a prominent eyesore on the Minden Hills that even boaties used it as a wayfinding point. But after two decades of hard graft by green-thumbed volunteers, the vast rock amphitheatre has undergone a dramatic revival. To get a lay of the land, grab an information map on arrival and take the 45-minute garden loop. Alternatively, let the kids loose on unmarked trails disappearing past arid cactus banks, fragrant herbs, the butterfly garden or South African botanicals. For art buffs, there're nearly 50 outdoor sculptures. After rain, have a giggle by the spouting Te Mimi O Tuanehe waterfall; its name roughly translates to "a man having a pee". Allow more time than you'd expect here. Find out more quarrypark.org.nz

Need to know: Quarry Rd off SH2, 15km west of Tauranga. Dogs on leads. Walking only. Open during daylight hours. Free to enter, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Ceana Priest is the author of the family-friendly Outdoor Kid Auckland guidebook outdoorkid.co.nz.

