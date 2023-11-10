Many travellers who plan their holidays prefer to book holiday rentals through third-party websites like TripAdvisor. In 2022, TripAdvisor uncovered a total of 1.3 million fake reviews. Photo / 123rf

AI-generated images and false ‘first-hand reviews’ are infiltrating the travel industry. This is how you outwit the digital imposters, writes Bonnie Culbertson.

In an era where travel choices are heavily influenced by online reviews and glossy images, an unsettling trend has emerged, casting doubt on the credibility of the information at our fingertips. With the proliferation of advanced AI technology, discerning the authenticity of resort reviews and images has become an increasingly daunting task for globetrotters seeking genuine travel experiences. As digital imposters blur the line between fact and fiction, the once-trusted virtual compass guiding wanderlust has now transformed into a treacherous terrain of deceptive mirages.

And if you need an example of just how convincing AI can be, consider that the paragraph you just read was written using a popular AI software program, ChatGPT.

So just how widespread is the issue? According to a recent article in The Guardian, Google reportedly blocked or removed a total of 115 million fake reviews of hotels, restaurants and other businesses in 2022. TripAdvisor also identified 1.3 million fake reviews last year, and now issues red badges and ranking penalties to properties or businesses that are flagged for repeated attempts to unfairly manipulate online evaluation. Given the ubiquity of the problem, it’s likely that any review platform you currently patronise has been infiltrated by AI in some shape or form.

A warning sign of AI involvement is a lack of detail in reviews, which may read like they're straight out of a brochure. Photo / 123rf

The threat of bot-driven online reviews and imagery extends beyond getting duped into a sub-par holiday. Sophisticated financial scams are now beginning to proliferate under the guise of online hospitality. Prospective travellers searching for information about a destination online come across AI-generated resort or travel agent websites designed to capture credit card details. Other scams involve “enter to win” contests on social media platforms, asking for a small fee or donation in exchange for the chance to stay in an incredible-looking villa or hotel suite that doesn’t exist.

There are environmental implications as well. AI-generated visuals are precision-crafted to optimise algorithms and supersede more realistic imagery across search engines. This means photos of, say, plastic on Bali’s beaches or throngs of tourists choking Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple become almost non-existent online. A pervasiveness of glossy, postcard-perfect imagery de-incentivises environmental action, and hinders awareness about the detrimental impacts of overtourism.

AI images like this one can omit real-world issues like pollution or overcrowding at tourist sites, creating a misleading representation. Photo / 123rf

Luckily, there are ways to combat the issue. Experts say the first step is to get familiar with the ways AI still falls short of its flesh-and-blood creators.

“One or more stock photos are often used in the creation of AI imagery, so be meticulous in investigating the images you come across for watermarks or blurry logos,” says Colin Tan, tech editor for software review site Increditools. “A favourite trick of mine is to do a reverse image search for questionable, almost too-perfect images. See if you can find anywhere else that the image has been used and under what context.”

An AI-generated image of a beach. AI photos in the travel industry can often appear too perfect, lacking the imperfections that genuine photographs would typically have. Photo / 123rf

For written reviews, grammatical errors and typos can sometimes indicate AI, says Tan, but more often it’s something less tangible.

“The main issue with AI-generated content is that it lacks context and human touch,” says Jeremy Scott Foster, founder of the travel-planning site TravelFreak. Foster says to watch out for vague or overly general analysis. “[AI-written reviews] will usually sound impersonal and lack an emotional connection to other travellers, making it difficult to engage with.”

A lack of specificity in reviews is a major warning sign. Take notice if someone’s written experience sounds like it was ripped from a marketing catalogue. For instance, writing “We had an unforgettable stay, every detail was meticulously curated and the service exceeded our expectations!” is much different than “The staff generously switched out the large pillows for smaller ones when I told them about my sleeping preferences.”

Carl Broadbent of online site TravelSpock encourages travellers to mix up where they are getting their information when planning.

“Don’t just stick to one website,” he says. “Hit up different review sites, blogs, or online forums. And try to get in touch with locals online before you go – they’ll give you the real scoop with no AI fluff.”

Advising others to get in touch with locals was a common theme among the experts we spoke to. Hospitality is a famously “high-touch” industry, where the quality of the product offering is deeply intertwined with the amount of human interaction it delivers. If there is any good to be gained from the troubling trend of AI-generated images and reviews, it’s that we may be forced to retreat from our screens in favour of the authenticity and emotional nuance of more analogue forms of research. Beyond speaking with locals, this could include consulting friends who have spent a holiday in an intended destination, or picking up the phone to speak to restaurant or hotel staff directly.

Speaking directly with local residents can offer authenticity that AI-generated content and automated reviews cannot replicate. Photo / 123rf

In this era of technological advancement, it’s becoming ever more clear that the human touch lies at the heart of the travel industry, and the most memorable adventures often stem from personal connections, authentic recommendations, and the genuine warmth of human interaction. By prioritising these elements, we can pave the way for a more genuine, fulfilling and trustworthy travel experience that transcends the limitations of the digital realm.